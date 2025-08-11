Rachaad White injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Bucs RB?

Rachaad White is expected to play an important role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2025 season. However, the running back has suffered a setback with a groin injury amid the team's preseason run.

While the Buccaneers will be hoping that White can return to action soon, some fantasy football managers are also keen to learn more about his injury and whether the RB will be fit to play in the team's regular-season opener.

Should fantasy managers be concerned about Rachaad White's injury?

NFL: JUL 28 Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Rachaad White - Source: Getty

As things stand, the fantasy football managers should not be too concerned about Rachaad White's groin injury. The Buccaneers have not yet announced when the running back will return to practice, but he is listed as day-to-day.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles addressed White's injury. The player also did not practice on Monday.

White suffered the injury in Tampa Bay's 29-7 preseason win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. The RB rushed six times for 28 yards before exiting in the first quarter. White, who did not return for the rest of the contest, was replaced by Sean Tucker.

By the sound of things, it appears that White's injury isn't too serious. However, some reports have suggested that Tampa Bay might sign another RB to fill in at training camp.

White is entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Buccaneers in the 2025 season. He has racked up 2,084 yards and 10 touchdowns on 545 carries, while adding 1,232 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 receptions across 50 regular-season games.

Last season, White had 1,006 yards from scrimmage (613 rushing, 393 receiving) with nine touchdowns (three rushing and six receiving) in 16 games for the Buccaneers. It was the second season in a row that he crossed 1,000 scrimmage yards.

It will be interesting to see if White can improve on those numbers in the upcoming season.

