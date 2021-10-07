NFL Rumors: 3 reasons the Raiders must sign Jaylon Smith 

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a blazing start to begin the 2021 season, winning three out of their first four games much like the Las Vegas Raiders.

Two days after topping the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 to push their way atop the NFC East, the Cowboys made the surprising move to part ways with Smith.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter In-season surprise: Cowboys released LB Jaylon Smith, per source. In-season surprise: Cowboys released LB Jaylon Smith, per source.

Jaylon Smith is a solid option for the Raiders

The Notre Dame product was one year into his five-year, $68 million extension, holding five years worth $50.75 million left on his contract. The release puts a $16.6 million dead cap on the Cowboys.

Smith had become a staple in the Cowboys' defense while working his way to earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2019. However, he struggled to get off to a productive start this year as he started only two of the team’s first four games while recording 17 total tackles.

The move effectively puts the former Pro Bowler on the open market free to join any other NFL team this season ahead of Week 5 action. All that places the Las Vegas Raiders in a unique spot to land the 26-year-old to further solidify their front seven. Here are three reasons why the Raiders should sign him to a deal.

#1 - Beef up linebacker core

The Raiders have put together a solid core group up front, but the addition of another proven talent, especially in the linebacker's core, can only help.

Smith is a strong factor with an ability to impact the running game that Las Vegas can benefit from having his presence. The linebacker group is manned by a solid group Denzel Perryman, Cory Littleton and KJ Wright.

However, Smith holds the ability to heavily impact the game through his hard-nosed style of play.

Bravo @bravobennyb I don’t think the #Cowboys are targeting Gilmore because they released Jaylon Smith. He was on the chopping block earlier in the year too. However, DiggsxGilmore could be nasty. However, I do believe that if the #Raiders secondary injuries are long term, they will make a push. I don’t think the #Cowboys are targeting Gilmore because they released Jaylon Smith. He was on the chopping block earlier in the year too. However, DiggsxGilmore could be nasty. However, I do believe that if the #Raiders secondary injuries are long term, they will make a push.

#2 - Long-term defensive piece

Beyond the Raiders getting a proven defensive talent, Smith could step in as a long-term piece to the future.

The 26-year-old has worked through injuries in his career, but he’s shown plenty of durability since returning from his devastating injury at Notre Dame. Smith is in the prime of his career with plenty of highly productive campaigns ahead that could make him a long-term part of the Raiders defense.

#3 - Competition in a tough AFC West

Beyond those reasons, the most glaring is it will help them compete better in the AFC West.

The division has quickly proven to be one of the better in the league, with each team holding a .500 or better record. Las Vegas are off to a strong start in 2021, winning three out of their first four games.

The Raiders want to maintain that momentum, and what better way to do that than to further solidify their defensive front.

