"Be better" - Raiders player lashes out at Antonio Brown for referring to mental health institution as "crazy house"

The saga of Antonio Brown and one of his more tumultuous seasons (and that's saying something) continues even after the season has concluded. Since his messy departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the much-maligned receiver has issued several statements and been part of a few interviews and podcasts.

The most recent interview (where he was accompanied by his attorney, Sean Burstyn) was with HBO's Bryant Gumbel, and the former Bucs player had these controversial words to say:

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter The great Bryant Gumbel interviews former NFL WR Antonio Brown and his lawyer Sean Burstyn for tonight’s Real Sports on HBO. The great Bryant Gumbel interviews former NFL WR Antonio Brown and his lawyer Sean Burstyn for tonight’s Real Sports on HBO. https://t.co/rTzZ70x2Qd

"Yeah, these guys at Tampa Bay Bucs tried to make an agreement with me to give me $200,000 to go to the crazy house so these guys could look like they know what they're talking about."

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Solomon Thomas took umbrage with the comments that disparaged those in mental institutions and replied with the following:

"Lawyer is worried about a disservice to those who struggle from mental health. While his client is calling a mental health institution a ‘crazy house.’ Please do not disrespect those who are trying to be better. Be better."

Thomas has previously been very open and candid about his own personal battles with mental health and depression since losing his very own sister to suicide back in 2018. In May 2021, Thomas launched the Defensive Line Foundation, which was enacted to help eradicate youth suicide.

Solomon Thomas @SollyThomas90

@TDefensiveLine



For information, click the link the in my bio!



#TheDefensiveLinefoundation #mentalhealthawarenessmonth #itsoktobeok I am thrilled to announce the launch of The Defensive Line Foundation!For information, click the link the in my bio! I am thrilled to announce the launch of The Defensive Line Foundation! @TDefensiveLine For information, click the link the in my bio!#TheDefensiveLinefoundation #mentalhealthawarenessmonth #itsoktobeok https://t.co/np6sBC8m1Y

What's next for Antonio Brown?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Antonio Brown is now a free man and able to sign with any team that is willing to take a chance on him. The question that all are asking is which teams would be willing to take such a risk.

The question has always been whether or not the reward is worth the risk. He is one of the most gifted receivers the NFL has ever seen. His ability to run routes, create space and catch the football under duress is unmatched.

But with the former All-Pro receiver comes baggage the size of a family moving from the Midwest to Russia. He has now spurned the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots, and now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The wideout recently indicated that he would like to play with 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. His cousin, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, is a receiver for the team and the three of them have previously all worked out before.

Also Read Article Continues below

Stay tuned for more on the next episode of the Antonio Brown saga.

Edited by Piyush Bisht