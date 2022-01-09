Raiders plan special ceremony to celebrate the legacy of John Madden

The world was shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of former Raiders head coach and longtime broadcaster John Madden. His death came just three days after the documentary on his life, "All Madden," aired on Christmas Day.

Madden's beloved Raiders team, the only NFL team that he coached, was on the road last week and pulled off a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Raiders, who are on the brink of a playoff berth, will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night and while Madden was honored across the league last weekend, it will be a ceremony from his former team that will be special.

The Raiders had John Madden's famous tour bus that he used to get to and from each game while broadcasting, the Madden Cruiser, driven to Las Vegas.

Fans who have tickets to attend the game will have the opportunity to tour the actual bus.

There was also be an interactive display inside Allegiant Stadium, showing a timeline of the life and career of John Madden.

There will also be memorial walls throughout the stadium that Raiders fans can sign in honor of John Madden.

Raiders tribute to John Madden will celebrate the love he had for football

Chris Maathuis @sports8 #8NN A peek inside the ‘Madden Cruiser 1’ riding in style. John Madden last flew on a plane in 1979. Why fly when you’ve got the Cruiser covered 55-k miles first year. #RaiderNation A peek inside the ‘Madden Cruiser 1’ riding in style. John Madden last flew on a plane in 1979. Why fly when you’ve got the Cruiser covered 55-k miles first year. #RaiderNation #8NN https://t.co/vh1DhpIHbY

While fans will have plenty of opportunities to honor John Madden before Sunday night's divisional matchup, there will also be a special moment just before kickoff inside Allegiant Stadium.

John Madden's family, which includes his wife, children, grandchildren and sister, will all be in attendance on Sunday night. The Madden family will light the iconic Al Davis Memorial Torch that stands at the top of the end zone.

The torch, which is one of the largest 3-D printed objects ever, has become one of the faces of the new Allegiant Stadium.

John Madden lit the original Al Davis Memorial Torch at the Coliseum in Oakland, California, in 2011. Lighting the torch has become symbolic for the Raiders organization and an honor for those chosen to do so.

So it's not surprising that John Madden would be honored with his family lighting the torch.

While emotions will run high during pre-game festivities, what takes place on the field will have playoff implications depending on what happens earlier in the day.

The Raiders and Chargers are both tied at 9-7 and in play for an AFC Wild Card spot.

If the Indianapolis Colts defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, then the winner of tonight's game will head to the playoffs.

