Raiders vs. Chargers prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 2 MNF feat. Brock Bowers, Justin Herbert, and more

Week 2's Monday Night Football feature is a divisional rivalry clash in Las Vegas. The LA Chargers take a short trip to Nevada to visit the Las Vegas Raiders in a primetime showdown.

Ad

Both teams started the season strong and will look to build on that in Week 2. The game will be a spectacle of Jim Harbaugh's offense against 'Legion of Boom' genius Pete Carroll's defense.

Ahead of the matchup, let's look at the game odds and fantasy outlook.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Raiders vs. Chargers prediction

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

According to DraftKings, the Chargers' offense featuring Justin Herbert on the road is favored over the Raiders' defense. The game is expected to feature a high passing volume, and LA and Vegas showed strong aerial attacks in Week 1.

Ad

Trending

Betting line: Chargers at -3.5

Over/under (total points): 46.5

Final score: Chargers 27 - 24 Raiders

Raiders vs. Chargers fantasy outlook

Three players are expected to have a big primetime performance in the Chargers' trip to Vegas.

Brock Bowers (Raiders, TE)

Brock Bowers is arguably the biggest football star in Vegas right now. Exploding onto the scene in his rookie season, the young tight end is once again picking it up right where he left off.

Ad

As the best receiver of the Raiders, expect Bowers to have a big day against a Chargers team that often finds itself in high-scoring games.

Justin Herbert (Chargers, QB)

Justin Herbert is the heartbeat of this LA team. With a solid supporting cast around him, he looks to shoot for the top of the AFC West this season.

Having taken the Kansas City Chiefs to task last week, look for Herbert to go 2-0 to start the season, this time against the Raiders. Wideouts Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen could also have a big day on the back of Harbaugh's passing schemes.

Ad

Geno Smith (Raiders, QB)

Many expected that Geno Smith would finally come apart in a new team, but the longtime veteran keeps showing up. With a Week 1 win over the New England Patriots, Smith once again proved Carroll right for trusting him.

In Week 2 versus the Chargers, Smith stands as a strong fantasy football candidate in a matchup that will likely come down to the passing game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nicolaas Ackermann I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.