Raiders vs Dolphins: Injury report and starting lineup - September 26 | NFL 2021-22 Season 

The Las Vegas Raiders have taken the NFL by storm in 2021. Through two weeks, the Raiders have defeated the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, two teams that were in the playoffs last season. But will the Raiders show up in what many see as the easiest game yet?

The Miami Dolphins started the season by taking out the New England Patriots. Then, just two weeks after the high of defeating Bill Belichick, the Dolphins are nearing rock bottom.

Last week, the Dolphins were shut out in a devastating loss that also resulted in an injury to their quarterback,, Tua Tagovailoa. Without Tagovailoa, can Jacoby Brissett upstage the Raiders?

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins injury report

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are not without their own injury issues. Starting running back Josh Jacobs did not practice on Thursday and is questionable for the game. Derek Carr is dealing with an ankle injury but is expected to play. Other big names with injury concerns are Carl Nassib, Richie Incognito and Marcus Mariota, who's out for the game and will be out until at least Week 5.

If anything happens to Carr this week, Nathan Peterman will be thrown into the deep end. Carl Nassib and Richie Incognito are both questionable for the game, as is Nick Kwiatoski, who's dealing with a concussion.

Miami Dolphins

According to CBS Sports, the Miami Dolphins are fairly healthy with the exception of their starting quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa was day-to-day earlier this week but has been ruled out of the game with a rib injury. Jakeem Grant is questionable and Raekwon Davis is out.

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins starting lineups

Las Vegas Raiders

QB - Derek Carr | RB - Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake | WR - Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow | TE - Darren Waller | OL - Kolton Miller, Richie Incognito, Andre James, Jermaine Eluemunor, Alex Leatherwood

DL - Maxx Crosby, Quinton Jefferson, Johnathan Hankins, Yannick Ngakoue | LB - Cory Littleton, Denzel Perryman, KJ Wright | CB - Trayvon Mullen Jr., Casey Hayward Jr., Damon Arnette | S - Johnathan Abram, Tre'von Moehrig | K - Daniel Carlson | P - AJ Cole

Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

QB - Jacoby Brissett | RB - Myles Gaskin | WR - DeVante Parker, Will Fuller V, Jaylen Waddle | TE - Mike Gesicki | OL - Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley, Michael Deiter, Robert Hunt, Jesse Davis

DL - Emmanuel Ogbah, John Jenkins, Christian Wilkins | LB - Andrew Van Ginkel, Elandon Roberts, Jerome Baker, Brennan Scarlett | CB - Xavien Howard, Byron Jones | S - Eric Rowe, Jason McCourty | K - Jason Sanders | P - Michael Palardy

