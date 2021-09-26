Raiders vs Dolphins prediction, odds and picks - September 26 | NFL Season 2021-22

The Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins will face off in Week 3 as the Raiders look to maintain their spotless record. Las Vegas has taken the league by storm through two weeks with wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. Derek Carr has played at an MVP level and the defense has an identity in its unrelenting pass rush.

The Raiders are catching the Dolphins at the right time with Tua Tagovailoa suffering a rib injury in Week 2. Jacoby Brissett will start behind an offensive line that gave up six sacks and 38 total pressures in Week 2. Miami has its work cut out for them as they head to Sin City.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Pass Yard leaders:



1. Derek Carr 817

2. Kyler Murray 689

3. Patrick Mahomes 680

4. Justin Herbert 675

Raiders vs Dolphins match details

Miami Dolphins (1-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-0)

Sunday, September 26, 4:05 PM ET

Allegiant Stadium, Miami, FL

Raiders vs Dolphins betting odds

To no surprise, the Raiders enter the game as the favorites. The moneyline is -200 for the Raiders while it's +170 for the Dolphins. The spread is surprisingly low at -4.0 for the Raiders and +4.0 for the Dolphins.

Raiders vs Dolphins picks

This game will come down to whether the Dolphins can protect Brissett. The Raiders' pass rush, led by Maxx Crosby, has been terrorizing offensive linemen for two weeks. If Brissett doesn't have time in the pocket, the Raiders will be able to control the pace of the game. If Josh Jacobs plays, that could make a big difference against the 28th-ranked Miami run defense.

Raiders vs Dolphins key injuries

Raiders

RB Josh Jacobs (Ankle) questionable

G Richie Incognito (Calf) questionable

LB Nick Kwiatkowski (Concussion) questionable

DE Carl Nassib (Pec/Toe) questionable

Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa (RIbs) out

WR Jakeem Grant Sr. (Ankle) questionable

G/T Jesse Davis (Knee) questionable

Raiders vs Dolphins Head To Head

The all-time series between the two teams is neck-and-neck. The Raiders lead the series 20-19-1, but of the last ten matchups, the Dolphins have won eight. Last year's showdown was highly competitive, with Miami edging the contest 26-25.

Raiders vs Dolphins prediction

The Raiders face the Dolphins at the right time without Tagovailoa.

Carr will have a tough matchup against Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. The two of them will do their best to lock Carr's weapons down, but the Raiders QB's stellar decision-making on third down will come out on top.

The Raiders' pass rush has been dominant under Gus Bradley and will terrorize Miami just the same. Brissett is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league. But even he's no match for the new and improved Las Vegas defense.

Final predicted score: Raiders 28:17 Dolphins

