Will Derek Carr play in Week 3 vs. Dolphins? 

Quarterback Derek Carr led the Las Vegas Raiders to a 26-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 2 matchup on Sunday. During the game, Carr suffered an ankle injury after throwing a touchdown pass to Foster Moreau late in the third quarter.

With the Las Vegas Raiders shocking many by getting off to a 2-0 start and defeating the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers in consecutive weeks, the team will need Carr to continue to lead the offense.

The Raiders will now host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, back in front of their fans at Allegiant Stadium.

Will Derek Carr be ready to play in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins?

According to Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, Derek Carr is listed as questionable for Sunday, but all signs point to Carr getting the start against the Miami Dolphins.

After suffering the injury on Sunday afternoon, Carr went into the medical tent on the sidelines with the medical staff. The veteran quarterback returned to the game in the Raiders' next series with his injured ankle taped up. Raiders fans had flashbacks of Carr injuring his leg on Christmas Eve in 2016, but to the relief of many, the injury wasn't as serious.

Carr played the entirety of the fourth quarter as well, indicating that Carr will make the start Sunday against the Dolphins in Week 3.

Carr is off to one of the best starts of his NFL career. He currently leads all NFL quarterbacks in passing yards through two weeks with 817. Carr also leads in passes attempted at 93.

Carr's No. 1 target so far this season has been tight end Darren Waller. While the Steelers defense was able to shut down Waller for the majority of the game, he may have a better chance at getting the ball to his favorite target once again this weekend against the Dolphins.

The Raiders can breathe a sigh of relief that Carr’s injury wasn’t more severe considering their depth chart at the position. Second-string quarterback Marcus Mariota is on the injured reserve list after injuring his leg on a run early in Week 1 against the Ravens.

So, if Carr wasn’t ready to start on Sunday, it would mean that Nathan Peterman would get the start under center. Which wouldn't necessarily be the best strategy for the Raiders offense.

