×
Create
Notifications

Rams vs Giants: Injury report and starting lineup - October 17 | NFL 2021-22 Season

New York Giants vs Los Angeles Rams in 2020
New York Giants vs Los Angeles Rams in 2020
Giovani Izidorio Cesconetto
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 17, 2021 04:52 AM IST
Preview

The Los Angeles Rams face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Rams are coming off a 26-17 win in last week's Thursday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Giants suffered a 44-20 blowout loss to their divisional rival, the Dallas Cowboys.

Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants injury report

Los Angeles Rams

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Aaron DonaldDLKneeNot listed
Andrew WhitworthOLRestNot listed
Terrell LewisOLBRestNot listed
Jake FunkRBHamstringNot listed
Matt GayKAnkleNot listed
DeSean JacksonWRRestNot listed
The final Rams-Giants injury report is here and there are no concerns for Los Angeles. The same can't be said for the Giants, though they will at least have Daniel Jones on the field Sunday theramswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/15/ram…

The Rams had many players missing at least one day of practice during the week, but none carries any injury designation for the game.

The great news is Aaron Donald. The star defensive line did not participate in practice on Wednesday and had limited participation on Thursday. But on Friday, he had full participation and will start on Sunday.

New York Giants

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Daniel JonesQBConcussionNot listed
Matt SkuraOLKneeNot listed
Nate EbnerDBQuadNot listed
Jabrill PeppersDBHamstringNot listed
Logan RyanDBHipNot listed
Sterling ShepardWRHamstringNot listed
Andrew ThomasOTFootQuestionable
Ben BredesonOLHandQuestionable
Darius SlaytonWRHamstringQuestionable
Kadarius ToneyWRAnkleQuestionable
Saquon BarkleyRBAnkleOut
Kenny GolladayWRKneeOut
Rodarius WilliamsDBKneeIR
Justin HilliardLBAnkleIR
The Friday #Rams-Giants injury report shows New York’s Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay out of Sunday’s game. https://t.co/WkkLPfufA9

The Giants have many problems, especially on offense. Running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay are out, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney is questionable. Last week, Toney had a breakout game against the Dallas Cowboys, with ten receptions for 189 yards (most yards ever by a Giants rookie receiver).

The good news is quarterback Daniel Jones is good to go after suffering a concussion against the Cowboys, and wide receiver Sterling Shepard is back after missing the last two weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants starting lineup

Los Angeles Rams

QB – Matthew Stafford | RB – Darrell Henderson Jr. | WR – Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson | TE – Tyler Higbee | OL – Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein.

DL – A'Shawn Robinson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Aaron Donald | LB – Terrell Lewis, Kenny Young, Troy Reeder, Leonard Floyd | CB – Robert Rochell, Jalen Ramsey | S – Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp | K – Matt Gay | P – Johnny Hekker.

New York Giants

Also Read

QB – Daniel Jones | RB – Devontae Booker | WR – Darius Slayton (Q), Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney (Q) | TE – Evan Engram | OL – Andrew Thomas (Q), Ben Bredeson (Q), Billy Price, Will Hernandez, Nate Solder.

DL – Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, Leonard Williams | LB – Lorenzo Carter, Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Oshane Ximines | CB – James Bradberry, Adoree' Jackson | S – Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan | K – Graham Gano | P – Riley Dixon.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी