Rams vs Giants: Injury report and starting lineup - October 17 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Los Angeles Rams face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Rams are coming off a 26-17 win in last week's Thursday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Giants suffered a 44-20 blowout loss to their divisional rival, the Dallas Cowboys.

Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants injury report

Los Angeles Rams

Player Position Injury Game Status Aaron Donald DL Knee Not listed Andrew Whitworth OL Rest Not listed Terrell Lewis OLB Rest Not listed Jake Funk RB Hamstring Not listed Matt Gay K Ankle Not listed DeSean Jackson WR Rest Not listed

Cameron DaSilva @camdasilva The final Rams-Giants injury report is here and there are no concerns for Los Angeles. The same can't be said for the Giants, though they will at least have Daniel Jones on the field Sunday theramswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/15/ram… The final Rams-Giants injury report is here and there are no concerns for Los Angeles. The same can't be said for the Giants, though they will at least have Daniel Jones on the field Sunday theramswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/15/ram…

The Rams had many players missing at least one day of practice during the week, but none carries any injury designation for the game.

The great news is Aaron Donald. The star defensive line did not participate in practice on Wednesday and had limited participation on Thursday. But on Friday, he had full participation and will start on Sunday.

New York Giants

Player Position Injury Game Status Daniel Jones QB Concussion Not listed Matt Skura OL Knee Not listed Nate Ebner DB Quad Not listed Jabrill Peppers DB Hamstring Not listed Logan Ryan DB Hip Not listed Sterling Shepard WR Hamstring Not listed Andrew Thomas OT Foot Questionable Ben Bredeson OL Hand Questionable Darius Slayton WR Hamstring Questionable Kadarius Toney WR Ankle Questionable Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Out Kenny Golladay WR Knee Out Rodarius Williams DB Knee IR Justin Hilliard LB Ankle IR

Kevin Modesti @KevinModesti The Friday #Rams -Giants injury report shows New York’s Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay out of Sunday’s game. The Friday #Rams-Giants injury report shows New York’s Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay out of Sunday’s game. https://t.co/WkkLPfufA9

The Giants have many problems, especially on offense. Running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay are out, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney is questionable. Last week, Toney had a breakout game against the Dallas Cowboys, with ten receptions for 189 yards (most yards ever by a Giants rookie receiver).

The good news is quarterback Daniel Jones is good to go after suffering a concussion against the Cowboys, and wide receiver Sterling Shepard is back after missing the last two weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants starting lineup

Los Angeles Rams

QB – Matthew Stafford | RB – Darrell Henderson Jr. | WR – Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson | TE – Tyler Higbee | OL – Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein.

DL – A'Shawn Robinson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Aaron Donald | LB – Terrell Lewis, Kenny Young, Troy Reeder, Leonard Floyd | CB – Robert Rochell, Jalen Ramsey | S – Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp | K – Matt Gay | P – Johnny Hekker.

New York Giants

QB – Daniel Jones | RB – Devontae Booker | WR – Darius Slayton (Q), Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney (Q) | TE – Evan Engram | OL – Andrew Thomas (Q), Ben Bredeson (Q), Billy Price, Will Hernandez, Nate Solder.

DL – Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, Leonard Williams | LB – Lorenzo Carter, Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Oshane Ximines | CB – James Bradberry, Adoree' Jackson | S – Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan | K – Graham Gano | P – Riley Dixon.

