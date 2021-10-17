Rams vs Giants: Injury report and starting lineup - October 17 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Los Angeles Rams face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The Rams are coming off a 26-17 win in last week's Thursday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Giants suffered a 44-20 blowout loss to their divisional rival, the Dallas Cowboys.
Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants injury report
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams had many players missing at least one day of practice during the week, but none carries any injury designation for the game.
The great news is Aaron Donald. The star defensive line did not participate in practice on Wednesday and had limited participation on Thursday. But on Friday, he had full participation and will start on Sunday.
New York Giants
The Giants have many problems, especially on offense. Running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay are out, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney is questionable. Last week, Toney had a breakout game against the Dallas Cowboys, with ten receptions for 189 yards (most yards ever by a Giants rookie receiver).
The good news is quarterback Daniel Jones is good to go after suffering a concussion against the Cowboys, and wide receiver Sterling Shepard is back after missing the last two weeks due to a hamstring injury.
Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants starting lineup
Los Angeles Rams
QB – Matthew Stafford | RB – Darrell Henderson Jr. | WR – Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson | TE – Tyler Higbee | OL – Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein.
DL – A'Shawn Robinson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Aaron Donald | LB – Terrell Lewis, Kenny Young, Troy Reeder, Leonard Floyd | CB – Robert Rochell, Jalen Ramsey | S – Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp | K – Matt Gay | P – Johnny Hekker.
New York Giants
Also Read
QB – Daniel Jones | RB – Devontae Booker | WR – Darius Slayton (Q), Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney (Q) | TE – Evan Engram | OL – Andrew Thomas (Q), Ben Bredeson (Q), Billy Price, Will Hernandez, Nate Solder.
DL – Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, Leonard Williams | LB – Lorenzo Carter, Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Oshane Ximines | CB – James Bradberry, Adoree' Jackson | S – Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan | K – Graham Gano | P – Riley Dixon.