Watch: Randall Cobb and David Bakhtiari gave Aaron Rodgers quite the birthday scare

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently celebrated his 38th birthday. Having guided the Packers to a 9-3 record and into firm control of the NFC North, Green Bay is in an enjoyable mood.

The Packers are currently in their bye week and easily accounted for Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams 36-28 in their last outing.

Packers pair scare Rodgers

Two of Aaron Rodgers' best friends, David Bakhtiari and Randall Cobb, decided to get one over their superstar teammate for his birthday. Cobb posted a video on his Instagram page that shows Rodgers walking into a room and is met with a loud sound to scare him.

It worked as the Packers quarterback ducked for cover before hastily making an exit away. Bakhtiari and Cobb can then be seen laughing at Rodgers' expense as their plan worked to perfection. Check it out below.

The pair had clearly planned to scare their teammate and Rodgers will certainly look at getting revenge when Robb and Bakhtiari have their birthdays.

The bye week has come at the perfect time for Rodgers and the Packers. Niggling injuries and sore spots will get a chance to be rested as the Packers gear up to go one better than they did last year after they lost the NFC Championship game to Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Bakhtiari has been progressing in his return from an ACL injury and will be a welcome addition to the Packers' offensive line, although his absence has barely been felt.

Cobb has been as reliable as ever for Rodgers this season. While the veteran receiver has only caught 28 passes this season for 375 receiving yards and five touchdowns, his catches have come at crucial times for the Packers.

Cobb had arguably his best game of the season against the Rams. Catching four of his five passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. Rodgers' security blanket is a critical situation, especially on third downs.

While that might have been forgotten during the scaring of Rodgers for his birthday, Robb is still one of Rodgers' favorite targets, having played so much football together over the years.

Up next for the Packers after their bye is a home game against division rivals the Chicago Bears as the run-in to the playoffs heats up.

