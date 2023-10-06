Randy Gregory trade grades: Have the 49ers separated from Eagles to take the lead in NFC with DE’s acquisition? 

Earlier this week, it was reported that Randy Gregory will be released by the Denver Broncos. The team has had a rough start to the season and wanted to give more playing time to young players.

The Broncos' defense has been arguably the worst in the league, and they were willing to let Gregory go without receiving anything in return. They were fortunate to find a trade partner, and the defensive end will now play for the San Francisco 49ers.

Randy Gregory trade details:

Randy Gregory: Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

As per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers gave up 2024 sixth, and seventh-round draft picks to get Gregory from the Broncos.

This is considerably a good haul for the Denver Broncos, who were quite close to releasing their veteran DE, just one year after signing him to a five-year deal.

Randy Gregory trade grade for 49ers:

Trade Grade: A

The 49ers receive an A grade for this team as they have added another great player to what already is a stacked defense. Although Randy Gregory hasn't played well with the Broncos, but putting him alongside Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead, Fred Warner and a great secondary will bring the best out of him.

The 49ers have looked like the best team so far this season, and with the addition of Gregory, they have further improved their chances of winning the NFC and going to the Super Bowl.

In six games last season, he had seven solo tackles, five assisted tackles, and two sacks. As for the ongoing season, he has four solo tackles, five assisted tackles, and one sack in four games. It is a low-risk, high rewarding move for the 49ers, and a player of Gregory's caliber could be a difference-maker in the playoffs.

Randy Gregory trade grade for Broncos:

Trade Grade: B+

The Broncos did well in getting back some assets for Gregory, but they did give him a five-year $70 million deal last season. The big money for the defensive end didn't work out well, which is why they receive a B+ grade for this trade.

They've started the season 1-3 and could be in the running to draft Caleb Williams next year. With Russell Wilson's $242.5 million contract set to kick in soon, they had to cut down some expenses, and give opoortuinituies to young players.

Randy Gregory's contract details

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Football Team

Randy Gregory signed a five-year $70 million deal with the Denver Broncos last season. He was close to returning to the Dallas Cowboys but opted for a big-money move to Denver. Unfortunately, that didn't work out well for him.

As per Adam Schefter, the Broncos will pay close to $10 million to Gregory for the remainder of this season. The 49ers, on the other hand, will pay just the veteran minimum this season to the 30-year-old DE.

The veteran minimum is close to $890k, and this is a great value deal for the 49ers. Since the last three years of his contract are not guaranteed, the 49ers could part ways with Gregory after this year if things don't work out.

