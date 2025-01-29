Ranking 10 best guards set to be free agents in 2025 feat. Zack Martin and Trey Smith

The free agent class during the 2025 NFL offseason features plenty of players in all positions that are capable of upgrading rosters. This is one of the most important periods of any year as it offers teams an opportunity to address weak spots and improve their overall depth chart with starters and reserves.

While much of the attention around the league is often placed on the skill position players, a legitimate case can be made that the offensive line is the single most important factor to any successful team. A team that struggles to block opposing defenses will have trouble opening rushing lanes and protecting their quarterbacks when dropping back to pass.

A strong example of this is that two of the best offensive lines in the NFL this year will be playing in the Super Bowl when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Blocking has been a key factor to their overall success, though their contributions generally go under the radar.

One of the staples of the Chiefs' offensive line is scheduled to become a free agent during the 2025 NFL offseason.

Trey Smith is one of the best guards in the entire NFL and at just 25 years old he is expected to be one of the most coveted free agents this year. He also made his first Pro Bowl this season and started all 17 games, making him an ideal guard to target in free agency.

Another guard that many teams are likely to be interested in this offseason is Zack Martin, who has had a legendary career with the Dallas Cowboys so far.

He has been selected to nine Pro Bowls in 11 seasons, with seven of them also including a selection as a first-team All-Pro. He is the most accomplished free agent guard this year, and despite being 34 years old, he will be an asset for whichever team has him on their roster next season.

The guard position is notably strong for the 2025 NFL free agency period, so many teams will likely be interested in adding one to improve their overall offensive line, and in turn, their offense in general. Here are the best options scheduled to be available in the offseason.

Best free agent guards in 2025 NFL offseason

Top free agent guards

Zack Martin Trey Smith Kevin Zeitler Mekhi Becton Will Fries Brandon Scherff Teven Jenkins James Daniels Aaron Banks Will Hernandez

