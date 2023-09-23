Ranking the 10 fastest players in the 2023 NFL season feat. Tyreek Hill and Marvin Mims

The 2023 NFL season is in full swing, and all thirty-two teams remain in the hunt for Super Bowl glory. In the big league. Speed is one of the most important assets on the Gridiron.

Here, we will look at the ten fastest players in the 2023 NFL season thus far. The stats are via Next Gen Stats.

The 10 fastest players in the 2023 NFL Season

#10. DeVonta Smith, Wide Receiver, Philadelphia Eagles - 20.82 mph

Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith needs no introduction, as he has been burning out defenders since his Bama days.

Smith has started the 2023 season by doing just that, as the pacy wideout clocked a top speed of 20.82 mph in Week 2. He did this on a 52-yard reception.

#9. Christian McCaffrey, Running Back, San Francisco 49ers - 20.93 mph

Christian McCaffrey is a perennial Pro Bowler and arguably the best running back in the league. The San Francisco 49ers superstar is fast, elusive, and has some of the best hands in the NFL.

McCaffrey clocked a top speed of 20.93 mph in his team's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

#8. Charlie Jones, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Bengals - 20.97 mph

Jones is yet another rookie on our list, and he's doing a great job in the league so far. Jones was inked as an undrafted free agent coming out of Purdue and was promptly picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals.

He clocked 20.97 mph in just his second game in the league against the Baltimore Ravens. He even scored his first NFL touchdown on an 81-yard punt return.

#7. Jaylen Waddle, Wide Receiver, Miami Dolphins - 20.99 mph

Jaylen Waddle clocked a top speed of 20.99 mph in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, taking advantage of numerous mismatches.

#6. Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, New York Jets - 21.01 mph

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year picked up from where he left off in 2022. Garrett Wilson pulled off a 21.01 mph in the second game against the Dallas Cowboys. Wilson was one of the few bright spots in the Jets' offense in their loss against the Cowboys.

#5. Tre Tucker, Wide Receiver, Las Vegas Raiders - 21.11 mph

The second rookie on our list, Tre Tucker, has been as fast as advertised in the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders drafted the University of Cincinnati alum and hasn't wasted time showcasing his 4.39 40-yard dash speed. Tucker was clocked at 21.11 mph against the Buffalo Bills. He did that in just his second start in the league.

#4. Marvin Mims, Wide Receiver, Denver Broncos - 21.38 mph and 20.99 mph

Mims ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash in the 2023 NFL Combine. The Denver Broncos took the chance on the Oklahoma alum, and they've already seen his fast feet at work.

Mims had a staggering 21.38 mph top speed against the Washington Commanders in Week 2. If the wide receiver can keep this up, then Russell Wilson will have himself an elite deep threat for the long ride.

#3. Aaron Jones, Running Back, Green Bay Packers - 21.48 mph

Aaron Jones clocked a rapid 21.48 mph in his team's opening-day win over the Chicago Bears. That speed is the fourth fastest this season, and Packers fans will hope for more of the same.

#2. Raheem Mostert, Running Back, Miami Dolphins - 21.62 mph

Next up is Dolphins' Raheem Mostert. He is a dynamic running back with a penchant for mazy runs out of the Miami backfield. The Purdue University alum has been on various NFL teams since going undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft. However, his speed and tenacity have kept him getting opportunities on playoff-caliber franchises.

Mostert clocked a time of 21.62 mph in a run against the New England Patriots in Week 2.

#1. Tyreek Hill, Wide Receiver, Miami Dolphins - 21.66 mph and 21.52 mph

Hill, better known around the league circles as Cheetah, is arguably the fastest player of his generation. The multiple-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection has been electric his whole career.

Hill's 21.66 mph speed in his team's Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers is the fastest this season.

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has since earned four first-team All-Pro nods, one second-team All-Pro nod, seven Pro Bowl selections, and a slot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.