Ranking the 3 biggest NFL Playoff blowouts ever in Pro Football history

NFL playoff blowouts are fundamentally surprising. In a league built for parity and close competition, one expects close games in the playoffs. But that does not always turn out to be the case, as we have seen in the first couple of days of the NFL playoffs.

While the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders served out a thriller, it was also close all the way between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

The other couple of games have not been particularly close. At one point, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the Philadelphia Eagles 31-0 before winning 31-15. We also saw an NFL playoff blowout when the Buffalo Bills played the perfect offensive game to beat the New England Patriots 47-17.

But they are nowhere near the biggest NFL playoff blowouts in history. We list them here for your benefit.

NFL playoff blowouts with the biggest margins

#5 - Washington Redskins 51-7 Los Angeles Rams

It was New Year in 1984 and the Washington Redskins had the perfect celebration as they routed the Los Angeles Rams 51-7 in the NFC Divisional Round. Their offense was nearly untouchable on the day. They scored on six of their first seven possessions and led 38-7 at halftime. They shut out the Rams in the second half.

Joe Theismann threw for 302 yards. Art Monk had two touchdown receptions. But the star was John Riggins, who scored three on the run for a total of 119 yards. The defense played its part, too, as Eric Dickerson could only gain 16 yards in 10 attempts.

#4 - San Francisco 49ers 55-10 Denver Broncos

This was not just any other NFL playoff blowout; this was a Super Bowl blowout. To this day, this remains the most lopsided Super Bowl result of all time.

Super Bowl XXIV saw the Joe Montana and Jerry Rice connection take wings. Montana threw for 297 yards and five touchdowns. He did not throw a single interception, finished with a 147.6 passer rating and was named Super Bowl MVP. Instrumental to his success was Rice, who caught for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

Not only did this result in the largest points differential in a Super Bowl, it also remains the Super Bowl with the most points scored. Instead of the points coming from both teams, though, the 49ers outscored the Broncos by 45 points for an NFL playoff blowout.

