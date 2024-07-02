Ranking 3 worst QB situations in NFL feat. Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr for Falcons

The NFL is a passing league more than ever. Having a good quarterback is paramount to success in 2024 - just ask the Atlanta Falcons, who decided to mess around with too many quarterbacks on the roster. Still, situations can be good or bad due to many factors, not only the quality of the starter.

Some teams are starting the 2024 season with unwanted problems and questions about the position, and we've listed them in this article. Let's analyze the worst quarterback situations in the NFL:

3 worst quarterback situations in the NFL

1 - Atlanta Falcons

I mean... How could it be different? The Falcons made two moves that, if done in isolation, would be acceptable and understandable. They signed Kirk Cousins to a massive four-year contract in the free agency and it looked like things were going great for them.

Except that, with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Falcons decided to select Michael Penix Jr, another quarterback who'll be on a four-year contract as well. It made absolutely no sense: a wasted top-10 draft pick, a weird feeling around the locker room and an awful use of resources.

2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The upgrade from Kenny Pickett: on a scale of 1-to-10, the Steelers went from a 2 to a 4. Pickett was awful, but having to decide between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields is not a good thing; one is far from his best days and the other never fulfilled his potential from the Chicago Bears days.

In Wilson's first bad game, the crowd will claim for Fields; late in the season, they'll want the veteran back. None of them is a trustworthy quarterback and none of them solves anything for the Steelers: being an upgrade over Pickett isn't enough.

3 - New York Giants

The Daniel Jones era isn't over in New York because the team can't afford to release him, but make no mistake: Jones won't be on the Giants' roster in 2025. This year, as he returns to his starter spot after a knee injury, he'll remind everyone why the Giants were so criticized for drafting him so high.

The battle between Jones and Drew Lock, if it indeed happens during training camp, will have a definite loser: the fans of the team.

