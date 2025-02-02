Ranking 5 active NFL QBs yet to win a Super Bowl

Winning a Super Bowl is one of the most defining moments for any quarterback fortunate enough to get a ring. It helps to build their overall legacy and is often one of the main factors that their careers are judged by. Of the elite quarterbacks currently active in the NFL today, here are the five best who are yet to win one.

#5 - Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has exceeded 4,400 yards and thrown at least 30 touchdowns in each of his past three seasons for the Dallas Cowboys that weren't shortened by injuries.

The Cowboys have also won at least 11 games in three of their past four seasons, while Prescott finished as a NFL MVP runner-up for the 2023 season. He led all players with 36 touchdown passes that year.

#4 - Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts will be playing in his second Super Bowl in the past three seasons this year, where he will get a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated him in his first try. Hurts was spectacular in that game, but it wasn't quite enough to win a ring for the Philadelphia Eagles. He also has a NFL MVP runner-up during his strong career so far.

#3 - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow had one of the best statistical season of any quarterback in 2024, but the Cincinnati Bengals still failed to make it into the playoffs. Despite this massively disappointing result, he has already been to a Super Bowl during his career, where he was defeated by the Los Angeles Rams.

#2 - Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is one of the most accomplished regualr-season quarterbacks currently active in the NFL. He has already won two NFL MVP awards and is one of the favorites to win it again for the 2024 season. The thing holding him back from climbing the all-time ranks is his alarming 3-5 career record in the playoffs for the Baltimore Ravens.

#1 - Josh Allen

Josh Allen has consistently been one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL during his career with the Buffalo Bills. The biggest issue with his greatness is that he has yet to even appear in a Super Bowl, despite twice making it to the AFC Championship game. Patrick Mahomes has been one of the biggest reasons why, as Allen is 0-4 against him head-to-head in the playoffs.

