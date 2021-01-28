Ranking the 5 best Quarterbacks in NFL (2020/21)

Considering all the COVID-19 related issues NFL teams have faced up to this year -- namely: the lack of practice, no pre-season, star linesmen sitting out the year, receivers missing games, et al -- there have been some fantastic performances from quarterbacks right across the league.

There's still more than a week to go until the NFL's end-of-season-finale, the Super Bowl, so, to fill the void let's cast an eye over:

5 best Quarterbacks in the NFL (2020/21)

#5 Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Many expected Tom Brady to have a positive impact down in Tampa, but few expected he'd steer the Buccs all the way to the Super Bowl final on home turf against the Chiefs -- perhaps we should have, though because that's exactly what he's done!

The man they call 'the GOAT' finished the regular season with 40 touchdown passes and an incredible 4,633-yards. Stats like these ensured the Buccaneers finished second in the NFC South (Saints 1st) and hauled themselves into the playoffs via the Wildcard round. Since then, Brady and co. have defeated Washington, New Orleans, and Green Bay to set up a titanic contest against the Kansas City Chiefs back home at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium at this season's curtain call, the Super Bowl on Feb 7, 2021.

You cannot underestimate Brady's influence in all this -- if he can win his seventh Super Bowl during his first year at only his second team, the 'GOAT argument' is over.

#4 Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans)

The Texans had a season to forget: a 4-12 record in the AFC South after coming so close to the conference championship in 2019-20 has to be considered a huge disappointment.

One man who can not be blamed for the team's failings is QB, Deshaun Watson. The Clemson university product maintained a high level of performance throughout. Even with a suspect offensive line and without his favored receiver, DeAndre Hopkins (traded to Cardinals). Watson led the NFL in passing yards, chalking up an impressive 4,823 yards on the year.

Besides his unquestionable ability to launch the pigskin downfield, Watson is just an incredible talent to witness behind the line. His footwork is excellent, he evades the pass rush unlike anyone else and is capable of big yards on the ground, too.

The Texans may have bombed in 2020 but DeShaun Watson is hot property. If he gets his wish granted and can jump ship to a franchise on the up, the sky is the limit in 2021-22 for this young QB.

