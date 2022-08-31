Ranking the 5 best RBs heading into 2022-23 NFL season ft. Derrick Henry

Running backs are an important piece of every NFL offense. Many of them have dynamic skill sets that allow them to contribute in the passing game as well as the rushing game. A solid running back allows an offense to do many things as a strong rushing attack opens up the playbook for play-action passing.

The 2022-23 NFL season is right around the corner and the league is loaded with elite running backs. Here are the top five players in the position entering the season.

#5 - Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara is one of the best dual-threat running backs in the NFL. He has eclipsed 1,300 scrimmage yards in all five seasons of his career so far. He ranked in the top 15 among all offensive players each year since he's entered the league.

Kamara does his damage with a balanced attack and is one of the best overall receiving backs. He has eclipsed 725 rushing yards every year, while also surpassing 425 receiving yards every year, including three seasons with more than 700 receiving yards.

#4 - Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey has struggled to stay healthy in each of the past two seasons, suffering various injuries and appearing in just 10 total games as a result. However, when he's on the field, he's still one of the best players in the entire NFL and will be hoping to prove that once again in 2022.

McCaffrey dominated in 2018, ranking third in the league in scrimmage yards. He followed that up in 2019 with one of the best all-round performances of all time by a running back. He led the league in scrimmage yards and became just the third player ever to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

#3 - Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook has finished in the top 10 in rushing yards in each of the last three consecutive seasons. He has also eclipsed 1,300 scrimmage yards in each of those seasons, finishing within the top 15 among all offensive players each season.

Cook has proven to be consistent and efficient, averaging five or more yards per touch. He has also averaged at least 4.5 yards per carry in each of his five seasons in the NFL so far. Making his totals even more impressive is that he's never played more than 14 games in a single season.

#2 - Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor has only seen two seasons in the NFL but has already established himself as one of the top offensive players in the league. His impressive rookie season featured him finishing sixth in scrimmage yards among all players.

Taylor was incredible during the 2021-22 NFL season, leading all players in scrimmage yards by a wide margin. He led every other player by at least 200 scrimmage yards or more during his breakout season and is projected to have another heavy workload this year.

#1 - Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry had a breakout year during the 2019-20 NFL season, leading all players in rushing yards. He led the league in rushing yards again during the 2020-21 season, while becoming just the eight player in NFL history to exceed 2,000 rushing yards in a single season.

Henry was well on his way to leading the league in rushing for a third consecutive time in 2021 before an injury sidelined him. He was also on pace to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards again, which would have made him the first player to ever do so more than once.

