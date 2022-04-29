Ranking 5 biggest trades from first round of the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft was expected to be one without a lot of traditional intrigue, primarily due to the quarterback class lacking any potential franchise cornerstones. But that did not mean there was no drama.

The first round of the 2022 draft was arguably the most memorable in recent history. Why is that? It is because of all the trades. Chaos reigned early and trades were constant. Here are the five biggest from an unforgettable first round.

5 biggest trades from Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

#5 - Washington and New Orleans make a move

The New Orleans Saints shocked fans by jumping up to pick No. 11, a spot held by the Washington Commanders. Would this be for a quarterback? Not quite, as the Saints took wide receiver Chris Olave out of Ohio State. This went with the theme of receivers flying off the board Thursday night.

The Commanders went down to pick No. 16, and the trade made more sense when they took receiver Jahan Dotson. Perhaps they knew he would fall and since he was their guy, they were comfortable making the trade. Both sides should come out happy given the results of this move.

#4 - Jets get yet another first-round pick

The New York Jets were very busy on Thursday. They got a top cornerback in Sauce Gardner and then a stellar receiver in Garrett Wilson. But they were not done, as they traded with the Tennessee Titans to land a third pick in the round.

They used that pick on Jermaine Johnson II, further bolstering their defense. The unique thing here is taking three players in the first round. That could mean the team is on the hook for three major extensions in several years. But at this point, the Jets are just hoping one or even two of the picks turn out well.

3 Biggest trades from Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

#3 - Lions move way up to get a foundational piece

The Detroit Lions snagged hometown hero Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick. That was a huge win but they did not settle at just that. Detroit flew up all the way to No. 12 courtesy of a deal with division rivals Minnesota Vikings.

Going along with Thursday's theme, the Lions grabbed Alabama receiver Jameson Williams with the pick. That ended any hopes of the team drafting a top quarterback to replace Jared Goff. Yet Goff now has an elite young receiver in Williams, which could change his story in Detroit.

#2 - Ravens trade a star receiver

Marquise Brown is now a member of the Arizona Cardinals. The Baltimore Ravens made the shocking deal during a whirlwind first round, almost burying the news amid all the madness.

Brown now reunites with Kyler Murray, his college teammate at Oklahoma. He is only 24 years old and the likely scenario is the Ravens are either pursuing a big-name wideout, or they simply didn't believe in paying Brown in the near future. They did not exactly replace Brown either, using two first-round picks on a safety and a center, respectively.

#1 - Eagles made the trade of the night

There is no question about the most shocking trade of the night. The Philadelphia Eagles shocked the world by landing receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans. On a night when teams were drafting top receivers, the Eagles simply traded for a proven talent.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Eagles are giving AJ Brown a 4-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed, per source. Eagles are giving AJ Brown a 4-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed, per source.

And not only that, but they signed him to a $100 million deal in the process as well. The Titans proceeded to draft receiver Treylon Burks, so they got a replacement for their departed star. Whether or not this will pay off remains to be seen, but the team saved some money for now.

