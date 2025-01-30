Ranking the 5 greatest Super Bowl defenses of all time feat. 2000 Ravens

At the Super Bowl, the offenses, and particularly the quarterbacks, get most of the credit, but teams with elite defenses can have a major advantage. In fact, several teams heavily relied on their defense to win a ring, including the following five as the best units in the game's history.

Greatest Super Bowl defenses in NFL history

#5 - 1986 New York Giants

The "Big Blue Wrecking Crew" featured arguably the greatest overall defensive player in NFL history, Lawrence Taylor. He racked up 20.5 sacks that season and became just the second defensive player ever to win the NFL MVP award, and no other defender has done so since him.

Their defense is the main reason why they beat the Denver Broncos to win a Super Bowl, as they allowed just 23 total points during their entire playoff run.

#4 - 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers featured the best defense for the entirety of the 2022 NFL season, and they demonstrated their dominance even further in the Super Bowl. They destroyed the Las Vegas Raiders, winning by 27 points, returning three of their five total interceptions for touchdowns along the way.

#3 - 2013 Seattle Seahawks

The iconic "Legion of Boom" defense featuring superstars like Richard Sherman and Bobby Wagner was pivotal to the Seattle Seahawks' success, including a massive 43-8 victory against the Denver Broncos to win a ring. They recorded a safety on the first play of the game and went on to force Peyton Manning to commit three turnovers.

#2 - 2000 Baltimore Ravens

The 2000 Baltimore Ravens defense was loaded with superstars, including Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, two of the best players in NFL history in their respective positions. Their legendary defense played a major role in blowing out the New York Giants in the Super Bowl by a 34-7 score. They also allowed fewer than 10 points per game that year, including in the playoffs.

#1 - 1985 Chicago Bears

Many consider the 1985 Chicago Bears to be the best defense in NFL history, and for good reason. They led the league in just about every defensive category that season and capped it off by recording seven sacks and six turnovers to defeat the New England Patriots in the final game of the year. They also allowed just one touchdown in their entire playoff run that year.

