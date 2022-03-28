Ranking the 5 last first overall picks in NFL Draft

Being the first overall pick in the NFL draft carries a lot of weight. Players are deemed the best in the draft and have the world at their feet. It also comes with a lot of pressure to perform straight away.

Most number one picks are chosen to transform the franchise and give a sense of hope for the future.

SK takes a look at the last five first overall picks in the NFL Draft.

# 5 - Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville

The former Clemson star is in at number five on the list. Having only played one season in the NFL, Lawrence is still learning his craft. There were some moments of magic from the 22-year-old, and some rather bad ones, too.

There is no denying his talents, and he will be hoping to improve on his rookie year. New head coach Doug Pederson bought heavily in free agency to give Lawrence the best chance of winning in his second NFL season.

# 4 - Baker Mayfield - Cleveland Browns

Not many players divide opinions like Baker Mayfield. The first overall pick back in 2018, he has not lived up to the hype. He had his best season last year as he led the Browns to the postseason on the back of a 11-5 record.

In 2021, Mayfield was banged up and often played hurt, and his play suffered as a result. With Cleveland landing Deshaun Watson, it appears that Mayfield's time with the Browns is at an end. Even though he was a number one pick in the NFL, the jury is still out on the 26-year-old.

# 3 - Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

The first pick in the 2019 draft has shown just what a supreme dual-threat quarterback he is. Equally adept at throwing the football as he is running it, Murray is a special talent.

His ability to evade pressure is as good as anyone in the game, and when that is combined with his ability to throw the ball deep, Arizona has its quarterback for the next decade. The franchise will have to work out the second half of the season fadeouts, but Murray is a top-tier quarterback, make no mistake.

# 2 - Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

Few would have predicted the rise of Burrow after his nasty ACL injury in his rookie year of 2020. But the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft showcased his supreme talent in 2021.

He led the Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl, where they ultimately lost to Matthew Stafford and the Rams. Burrow can do it all. He has a great arm, can run it and is great at the line of scrimmage. He finished last season completing 70.4% of his passes, along with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Burrow is a star.

# 1 - Myles Garrett - Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions v Cleveland Browns

The first pick from the 2017 draft is scary on the football field. Since coming into the league, Garrett has had double-digit sacks in four of his five seasons.

In 2021, Garrett totalled 16 sacks in his 17 games, along with a forced fumble and 33 quarterback hits. Often needing a double team to stop him, Garrett is the true definition of a game-wrecker and is the best first overall draft pick of the last five years.

