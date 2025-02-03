Ranking all 7 of Tom Brady's Super Bowl wins feat. Patriots vs Falcons in 2017

Tom Brady remains as the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history with his name on top of many categories in the record books. Perhaps the most impressive of all of them are his seven Super Bowl rings, which are at least three more than other players at the time he retired. Here's how each of those seven victories rank according to his overall legacy.

Tom Brady's 7 Super Bowl wins ranked

Tom Brady Super Bowl wins

#7 - Patriots vs Rams in 2019

The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in what many consider to be one of the worst Super Bowl games in NFL history. Sony Michel scored the only touchdown in the contest in a 3-3 game halfway through the fourth quarter.

#6 - Patriots vs Panthers in 2004

Tom Brady's victory against the Carolina Panthers put him on the elite list of 13 quarterbacks in NFL history to have won multiple Super Bowl rings during their careers as a starter. His seven would eventually surpass all of them, breaking the previous record of four held by Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw.

#5 - Patriots vs Eagles in 2005

Defeating the Philadelphia Eagles made Brady the first quarterback in NFL history to win three rings in a four-year span. This also made him just the seventh quarterback ever to win a ring in consecutive seasons.

#4 - Buccaneers vs Chiefs in 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in a blowout victory, giving Tom Brady an important head-to-head victory over Patrick Mahomes in the potential GOAT debate. Brady also joined Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win a ring as a starter with two different teams.

#3 - Patriots vs Seahawks in 2015

Brady came back with a touchdown pass to give the New England Patriots a 28-24 lead with just over two minutes remaining. This would end up being the game-winning touchdown after a dramatic ending. Russell Wilson was intercepted by Malcolm Butler in the endzone after attempting a pass from 1 yard out.

#2 - Patriots vs Rams in 2002

Brady's first ring was also the first in the Patriots' franchise history. He earned it in one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history when he defeated the Greatest Show on Turf Los Angeles Rams, despite being a two-touchdown underdog.

#1 - Patriots vs Falcons in 2017

Tom Brady has many legendary moments in his career, but none of them were more iconic than his victory against the Atlanta Falcons. He famously trailed by a 28-3 score late in the third quarter but surged back to win the game in overtime.

