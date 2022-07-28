Ranking the NFL starting QBs who are set to play for a new franchise in 2022 ft. Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield and more

The 2022 NFL offseason has featured major changes to the quarterback position for many teams around the league. Between blockbuster trades and multiple free agent signings, several quarterbacks have switched teams this year. This includes veterans who have been with the same franchise for their entire careers up until now.

While also factoring in the 2022 NFL Draft, many teams will enter the season with a quarterback room that looks much different than it did last year. Of all the quarterbacks that switched teams, here are the five best.

#5 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield spent four seasons as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, where he had mixed success. He recorded a losing record in three of the four years while throwing for 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions.

He was excellent during the 2020 NFL season. He threw for 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions while leading the Browns to the playoffs. In that campaign, they also won a postseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mayfield struggled to find consistency in the 2021 season, partially because he was dealing with injuries. The Cleveland Browns decided to move on from him during the 2022 offseason. He was eventually traded to the Carolina Panthers, where he will likely be the starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season.

#4 - Carson Wentz

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz has been inconsistent throughout his career so far with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts. He showed flashes of greatness at times, while playing very badly at others. He led the league with 15 interceptions during the 2020 season, but has only thrown exactly seven interceptions in four of the last five seasons.

Ben Standig @BenStandig Carson Wentz on any introspection going into this camp after what happened his last two seasons. Carson Wentz on any introspection going into this camp after what happened his last two seasons. https://t.co/PlxyWaTvHr

Wentz was decent in his one season with the Colts, throwing 21 touchdowns while recording a 9-8 record. However, the franchise ultimately decided to move on from him when they failed to make the playoffs. He will now join the Washington Commanders for the 2022 season.

#3 - Matt Ryan

Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan has remained relatively consistent throughout his career with the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to the 2021 NFL season, when he fell just 32 yards short, he was on a streak of ten consecutive years to eclipse 4,000 passing yards. He was selected to to four Pro Bowls and also won an NFL MVP award during the 2016 season. In that campaign, he helped the Falcons reach the Super Bowl.

After 14 solid seasons with the Falcons, Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. He will play with a new team for the first time in his career and the Colts expect to be postseason contenders with their new quarterback.

#2 - Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson sat out the entire 2021 NFL season with the Houston Texans while dealing with a legal situation and requesting a trade. So he last played during the 2020 season. That year, he led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards while throwing 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He also earned his third consecutive selection to the Pro Bowl.

Despite not playing in over a year and a suspension likely coming soon, Watson was acquired by the Cleveland Browns this offseason. Adding an elite quarterback to an already talented roster makes the Browns a potential Super Bowl contender.

#1 - Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL during his decade-long career with the Seattle Seahawks. He was selected to the Pro Bowl nine times in ten years. He has accumulated an impressive 104-53-1 record with 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions. He helped the Seahawks win two conference titles and a Super Bowl ring while recording a 9-7 postseason record.

In one of the most surprising moves of the 2022 NFL offseason, Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. He is surrounded by a loaded roster on both sides of the ball and expects to compete for more Super Bowl rings immediately.

