Ranking the NFL's 10 best stadiums 

NFL stadiums come in all shapes and sizes, but some of them really stand out and transcend the sport itself.

There are 30 different stadiums to choose from, ranging from famous, history-laden buildings to brand-new,\ modern masterpieces. Of course, fanbases need to be considered as well because the fans bring a stadium alive.

So without further ado, let's have a look at the ten best stadiums in the NFL.

#1 Lambeau Field (home of NFL team Green Bay Packers)

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

The Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is arguably the most iconic NFL stadium.

Home to the legendary Green Bay Packers, the field has been hosting NFL games since 1957. With a capacity of 81,441 screaming cheeseheads, Lambeau Field is the third-largest stadium in the NFL.

Lambeau Field is the oldest continually operating NFL stadium, a place that just exudes history, and is also known as the Frozen Tundra of the NFL.

The stadium’s nickname 'The Frozen Tundra' originated at the Ice Bowl between a game between the Packers and the Dallas Cowboys on December 31, 1967. The match was played in temperatures of −15°F (−26°C) with sharp winds. Journalist Tex Maule associated Lambeau Field with the term 'tundra' in his article while summarizing the game in Sports Illustrated.

Lambeau Field has given the Green Bay Packers a distinct home ground advantage, particularly in the NFL postseason, where their record is an outstanding 17–5.

The stadium has its own famous tradition, known as the “Lambeau Leap."

Many Packer players will jump into the end zone stands after scoring a touchdown, in a celebration affectionately known as the 'Lambeau Leap'. It was named by safety LeRoy Butler, who scored after a Reggie White fumble recovery and lateral against the LA Raiders on December 26, 1993.

