Ranking all Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl appearances feat. vs Eagles in 2023

Patrick Mahomes has been quickly climbing the all-time rankings of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He has done so in just seven years as a starter by making it to at least the AFC Championship game in each of those seasons.

He has won five of those contests and is preparing to play in his fifth Super Bowl already, facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles this year.

The rising legend is also seeking to lead his Kansas City Chiefs to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat after winning a ring for each of the past two seasons already.

He will likely need to put on a strong performance in order to do so as he is matched up against the Eagles' top-ranked defense. Here's how his previous four appearances have ranked so far.

Ranking Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl performances

#4 - Chiefs vs Buccaneers in 2021

The only Super Bowl loss that Patrick Mahomes has suffered was in 2021 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their pressuring defense gave him problems all game long, as the Kansas City Chiefs were eventually blown out by a 31-9 score.

His disappointing performance included zero touchdowns and two interceptions in a head-to-head loss to Tom Brady, whose legacy he is currently chasing in the GOAT debate.

#3 - Chiefs vs 49ers in 2020

The San Francisco 49ers were winning for most of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, until Mahomes turned things around in the fourth quarter.

After throwing two interceptions and being sacked four times, he ended up throwing two touchdown passes and rushing in for another one. He won his first ring in this game as well as his first Super Bowl MVP award.

#2 - Chiefs vs Eagles in 2023

The first Super Bowl meeting between the Chiefs and Eagles was a tale of two halves. Philadelphia dominated the first half of the game before Kansas City took over following halftime.

Mahomes was extremely efficient in the shootout, completing 78% of his passes for three touchdowns and adding 44 rushing yards in their exciting 38-35 victory.

#1 - Chiefs vs 49ers in 2024

In his first Super Bowl rematch against the 49ers, Patrick Mahomes needed overtime to earn his third ring overall and second in as many years. This was just the second time in NFL history that the game went to extra time, joining Tom Brady's epic comeback for the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mahomes led a game-tying field goal drive at the end of regulation and threw a game-winning touchdown in overtime.

