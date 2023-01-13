If your NFL team made the playoffs, it's largely in part to how the quarterback performed. We have familiar names like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Tom Brady and Joe Burrow back in the postseason. And we have playoff debuts from players like Justin Herbert, Geno Smith, Daniel Jones and Trevor Lawrence.

We all know rookie sensation Brock Purdy will be leading the San Francisco 49ers in his first playoff game. The Miami Dolphins will also start rookie Skylar Thompson (from Kansas State), and the Baltimore Ravens are sticking with Tyler Huntley with Lamar Jackson sidelined.

#1, Patrick Mahomes

Despite the loss of Tyreek Hill, Mahomes led the NFL in passing with 5,250 yards (41 TDs) this season and looks to improve upon his 8-3 playoff record. The youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl MVP might get his second ring in five years with Kansas City. Like we saw in last season's AFC divisional-round game against the Buffalo Bills (a 42-36 Kansas City win in overtime), Mahomes needs very little time to score and knows how to perform in clutch situations.

Patrick Mahomes celebrates at Kansas City Chiefs' victory parade

#2, Josh Allen

Josh Allen is looking for his first Super Bowl appearance, and the whole league can tell he’s motivated. After throwing for over 4,000 yards to go with 762 rushing yards, Allen led the Bills to another division title with a 13-3 record.

The combination of size, athleticism and arm strength is unlike anything the NFL's seen in years, there's not too many other quarterbacks anyone would want leading an offense this postseason.

# 3, Joe Burrow

These next couple rankings could be up for debate, but let's roll with the young, calm and confident quarterback for the 12-4 Cincinnati Bengals in Joe Burrow.

With one Super Bowl appearance in his young, 3-1 playoff career, Burrow threw for 4,312 yards and 40 total touchdowns. If Burrow can lead a Bengals team to a Super Bowl in his second year and play the way he did last year, NFL fans will be seeing more of him in the AFC playoffs for years to come.

#4, Jalen Hurts

A leader, winner and dual-threat quarterback, Jalen Hurts might've won himself his first NFL MVP award this season.

Hurts threw for 3,472 yards and had the third-most rushing yards by a quarterback with 747 yards. The confidence that Hurts gives this Eagles offense is huge, as their 14-3 record suggests. The only knock to his game would be a lack of playoff experience, but home-field advantage will help this postseason as the Eagles are the top seed in the NFC.

#5, Tom Brady

Did you really think you wouldn't hear this name this postseason? The 45-year-old quarterback will try to use a stingy defense to make another playoff run. It might've seemed like a mediocre year for Brady offensively, but with 4,610 yards Brady was third in passing yards with a 66.6% completion percentage.

His 47 games and over 13,000 passing yards in the playoffs alone put Brady at the five spot, despite the lack of mobility.

The veteran, Tom Brady, right, talks postgame with rookie Brock Purdy.

#6, Justin Herbert

The Chargers quarterback, despite his bad luck with injuries, still has an absolutely huge upside and has made some of the top throws this year by any quarterback. Herbert’s 4,466-yard season ended with a 10-7 record, giving him his first playoff appearance. If he has time to throw the ball, the San Diego Chargers might be able to get out of Jacksonville alive this weekend.

#7, Dak Prescott

A 1-3 playoff record makes one hesitant to put more trust into Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, especially with a road trip to Tampa, but the talent and leadership has always been present in the quarterback.

In only 11 games, Prescott still threw for an impressive 2,732 yards and 22 TDs. Averaging 262 passing yards in his four playoff appearances, the Cowboys will need the defense to play a bigger role as the offense has threats across the board.

#8, Kirk Cousins

You never really know what you're going to get with Kirk Cousins, especially with a 1-3 playoff record and average of 193.5 passing yards per game. With some experience, a home game will motivate Cousins and the Vikings offense as a whole after winning the NFC North.

#9, Trevor Lawrence

Maybe the hottest team in the NFL barely squeaked into the playoffs last week, and it was not entirely thanks to Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville offense. However, it was still an impressive season as a whole for Lawrence with 3,901 passing yards and five rushing scores.

It will be the NFL playoff debut for the former Clemson quarterback, but his experience and postseason success in college may be something to take note of here.

Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson celebrate AFC South title with win vs. Titans

#10, Daniel Jones

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll completely turned around this franchise after making first playoffs appearance since 2016. Daniel Jones seemed a lot more confident, like the sixth overall pick he was. Like a top draft pick, Jones did about everything for this offense to get the Giants a playoff berth and his first playoff start: 3,205 passing yards (15 TDs) and 708 rushing yards (7 TDs).

#11, Brock Purdy

Maybe he's not so irrelevant after all? The 49ers drafted the Iowa State quarterback with the last pick in last year's draft, and with their terrible QB health, Purdy was given the nod. He has been the most efficient quarterback the 49ers have used all season long.

Purdy has started his NFL career 6-0 thanks to a great defense and a multi-dimensional offense and play-caller in Kyle Shanahan. In six games, the former Iowa State Cyclone has 10 passing TDs. But the inexperience puts him lower in the rankings.

Seahawks QB, Geno Smith, right, and 49ers QB, Brock Purdy meet postgame.

#12, Geno Smith

A lot of quarterbacks are making their playoff debuts, and Geno Smith adds his name to that list after beating the Rams at home last week to clinch a playoff berth.

The Seahawks were not expected to succeed, let alone make the playoffs, so tip a cap to Smith and coach Pete Carroll, but perhaps this season is more of a fluke than anything else. Perhaps 80% of the U.S. wanted Detroit to get into the playoffs in place of Seattle.

#13, Tyler Huntley

The former first-team All-Pac 12 quarterback knows how to win. He won two Pac-12 South Division titles with Utah, but in the NFL, he holds a record of 2-2. After losing an unimpressive game versus the Bengals, Huntley and the Ravens travel again to Cincinnati. Don't expect too much from them as Huntley averages an underwhelming 117.8 passing yards/game.

#14, Dolphins quarterbacks

Whether it's Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thomson starting, there's more confidence in it snowing in Miami than seeing them get a win at Buffalo. Who knows, maybe we see Mike McDaniel craft an amazing game plan for one of his QBs or utilizes them both. Either way, this offense just doesn't work without Tua Tagovailoa.

