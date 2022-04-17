Ranking all the starting QBs in USFL 2022 season

The USFL is relaunching in 2022 and the action kicks off this weekend with one game on Saturday night and a trio of games on Sunday. All USFL games will be played in Birmingham, Alabama, though there are eight teams from eight different cities (including Birmingham).

We've taken a look at the coaching picture for this new league and, in this article, we'll be examining each quarterback situation across the new (and hopefully permanent) pro football spring league. Here are all eight USFL QBs for the 2022 season, ranked.

Jordan Ta'amu actually replaced USFL QB Shea Patterson at Ole Miss

#8 - De'Andre Johnson, New Jersey Generals

The New Jersey Generals are behind the 8-ball during the 2022 season with an uninspiring De'Andre Johnson under center. He's by far the worst USFL QB of the eight.

Johnson has never stuck anywhere he's gone, and twice had to transfer to a lower prestige conference during his NCAA career. His experience in 'The Spring League' didn't amount to much, and that was the last time we saw the QB injury replacement on the field.

#7 - Bryan Scott, Philadelphia Stars

Coming from the Division III level, Bryan Scott has always had to fight perception during his NFL career. Scott has been able to carve out a journeyman career that has helped him see the country. His issue is getting to see time on the field.

Besides 'The Spring League', Scott has played in the CFL, but a true opportunity to shine has never materialized. After fighting to get a seat at a table dominated by the Power Five conferences, Occidental's own has a chance to change the narrative once again of what a D3 QB can accomplish.

#6 - Jordan Ta'amu, Tampa Bay Bandits

Jordan Ta'amu was set to star in the XFL before the entire operation was shut down in 2020 due to measures put in place to combat COVID-19. While the league is returning next season, Ta'amu hopes to be on an NFL roster after stints with five different teams.

Fun fact: Jordan Ta'amu replaced fellow USFL QB Shea Patterson of the Michigan Panthers at Ole Miss for QB1 in 2017.

Kyle Lauletta made the FCS to NFL jump before becoming a USFL QB

#5 - Kyle Lauletta, Pittsburgh Maulers

Kyle Lauletta almost instanteously blew his NFL opportunity by being charged with the following laundry list of missteps: eluding the police, a third-degree crime, obstructing administration of law, and resisting arrest.

But that's not all! He also faced motor vehicle charges for reckless driving, disregarding an officer's directions, an improper turn in a marked traffic lane, and failure to remain in a marked lane.

He went on to play with the New York Giants for two years despite all this happening before he played in his first NFL game.

Finding NFL work has never been hard for Lauletta despite his reckless behavior. He could clinch future NFL journeyman backup QB status by showing he can dominate USFL competition.

#4 - Kyle Soter, New Orleans Breakers

Kyle Soter is the QB for those that never give up on a dream. From white-collar worker to NFL QB in the blink of an eye, Soter decided to stick with the pig-skin instead of pursuing a career in finance and see where it'd take him.

It's taken him to several different NFL franchises, but stability hasn't been found just quite yet. Like all other QBs joining the relaunched USFL, a springboard to a more consistent opportunity is the goal.

#3 - Clayton Thorson, Houston Gamblers

Just last season, Clayton Thorson was on the New York Giants roster. But he never seriously threatened Daniel Jones or Mike Glennon for any snaps under center.

The Northwestern product isn't a big-time playmaker, but he is a beacon of consistency. Twice, the Wildcats won 10 games in the Big Ten, and they went 3-1 in bowl games during his time in Evanston.

#2 - Alex McGough, Birmingham Stallions

Alex McGough was a stud at Florida International, earning himself an NFL contract and seventh-round draft selection from the Seahawks. He was the first QB drafted by Seattle since Russell Wilson and is the only QB since.

McGough, like Thorson, was a four-year starter. Unlike Thorson, McGough had to help turn around a program that was cellar-dwelling in the Conference USA before he got there.

#1 - Paxton Lynch, Michigan Panthers

Paxton Lynch has by far the highest pedigree of any USFL QB in the 2022 season, and it isn't particularly close. Lynch was a starter for the Denver Broncos and was a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2016.

His star has fallen since his time in the NFL, last playing for the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders but never appearing in a game. The USFL can legitimately propel Lynch higher than the rest of his QB camrades.

