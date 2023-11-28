Ranking all of Tom Brady's MVP and Super Bowl MVP years

Tom Brady was a dominating player his entire career. As such, some of the accolades accrued for the quarterback were MVPs and Super Bowl MVPs. They all ranked at the top in the seasons they were awarded in, but how do they rank across his career?

Here's a look at how he performed in each year that ended with at least one type of MVP award.

Tom Brady's Super Bowl MVP years ranked

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tom Brady at Birmingham City v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship

#5 - 2002

Brady began his run as humbly as any young quarterback in the NFL. It was far from an impressive stat line at the end of the season, but got the job done. That season, he completed 63.9% of his throws for 2843 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

#4 - 2004

CRT televisions were in their final hour when Tom Brady took the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl, but the QB was just starting his dominance in the NFL.

In one of the best years of his youth, he won at a high clip, but put on a season that would leave plenty wanting in today's age. He went 14-2, completing 60.2% of his throws for 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

#3 - 2015

The season ended with Al Michaels screaming "interception," but Brady's win over Russell Wilson was just a cherry on top of a supreme season. He went 12-4, completing 64.1% of his throws with 4109 yards, 33 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

#2 - 2021

Tom Brady started a trend with his Super Bowl victory and subsequent Super Bowl MVP over Patrick Mahomes as an old face in a new place. But, despite a somewhat sluggish start, his regular season was also nothing to scoff at. He went 11-5, completed 65.7% of his throws, and earned 4633 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

#1 - 2017

Tom Brady ended 2017 with the biggest comeback in the history of the Super Bowl, so if there was ever a time to award a Super Bowl MVP, it was this season.

The entire year was a story of a comeback as he spent the first quarter of the year suspended due to Deflategate. He went 11-1, completed 67.4% of his throws, had 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Tom Brady's League MVP years ranked

Tom Brady at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#3 - 2014

In 2014, it had been a while since Brady's team had won a Super Bowl. However, the quarterback still managed to do some winning of his own in securing the MVP. That season, he went 12-4, completing 64.1% of his throws, earning 4109 yards, 33 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

#2 - 2017

Brady was entering into his 40s in 2017 and pundits were talking about his longevity. However, No. 12 wasn't interested in this conversation as he was busy dominating the NFL. He won the MVP after going 13-3, completing 66.3% of his throws, and earning 4577 yards, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

#1 - 2007

Who could forget the year with Randy Moss? Arguably one of the most talked-about seasons to this day, Tom Brady's efforts in 2007 rank as one of the best seasons by a quarterback in the history of the NFL.

A perfect regular season record would have been made sweeter by winning the Super Bowl over Eli Manning, but it is now evident that he did enough to make that year one to stand the test of time. He went 16-0, completed 68.9% of his throws, and earned 4806 yards, 50 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.