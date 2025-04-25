Ranking top 10 best outfits from Day 1 of 2025 NFL draft ft. Ashton Jeanty

Day 1 of the 2025 Draft was more than a roll call for the top 32 future stars of the NFL - it was an unofficial fashion runway of sorts, as each of the men who had been invited showed up wearing the most exquisitely curated clothes in the hopes of making a good immediate impression on the fanbases who will be seeing them play in the upcoming season. Here are some of the best fits from the occasion.

Top 10 best Draft Day 1 outfits

10) QB Cam Ward, No. 1 to Tennessee Titans

2025 NFL Draft Red Carpet - Source: Getty

The top prospect of the Draft was also the least flashy when it came to his wardrobe, opting for a simple beige suit.

9) DI Mason Graham, No. 5 to Cleveland Browns

2025 NFL Draft Red Carpet - Source: Getty

At first glance, this gray Abercrombie & Fitch suit looks innocuous, but it is the leaf wreath that makes it look special.

8) EDGE Abdul Carter, No. 3 to New York Giants

2025 NFL Draft Red Carpet - Source: Getty

It was "Straight Outta Compton" for Abdul Carter, who went dark with an all-black ensemble that was perfectly matched by his name chain.

7) OT Will Campbell, No. 4 to New England Patriots

2025 NFL Draft Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Green is not a color one will usually think of when it comes to suits, yet Will Campbell displayed the timelessness of the pinstripes perfectly by fusing them into his suit.

6) S Malaki Starks, No. 27 to Baltimore Ravens

2025 NFL Draft - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Real men wear pink, they say. And Malaki Starks lived up to that saying by wearing a glistening pale pick ensemble - coat, pants, and even shirt - and matched it with a bespoke chain bearing his name.

5) WR/CB Travis Hunter, No. 2 to Jacksonville Jaguars

2025 NFL Draft Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Speaking of Pink, Travis Hunter went hot with his hue, pairing a coat of that color with a black shirt, pants, and shoes for equal parts flash and simplicity.

4) WR Tetairoa McMillan, No. 8 to Carolina Panthers

2025 NFL Draft Red Carpet - Source: Getty 2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 - Source: Getty Enter caption

The Joker is here, as Tetairoa McMillan paid homage to both that and his Hawaiian roots via a green leaved chain that invokes the lei.

3) RB Ashton Jeanty, No. 6 to Las Vegas Raiders

2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 - Source: Getty

Ah yes, Mr. Diamond-Encrusted Crocs himself. Tacky footwear aside, his exquisitely patterned maroon and black suit was elegantly simple.

2) EDGE Shemar Stewart, No. 17 to Cincinnati Bengals

2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 - Source: Getty

Emerald is quite possibly the most beautifuld shade of green on the planet - and Shemar Stewart relished the opportunity to glow in the color.

1) WR Matthew Golden, No. 23 to Green Bay Packers

2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 - Source: Getty

Of course the host city's choice was going to top this list. That golden suit is just a sight to see (and hopefully wear).

