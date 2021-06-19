Ranking Nike's top 10 NFL uniforms for the 2021 season

Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders once said, “Look good, play good.” The NFL is far from a fashion show, but each of the 32 teams does have a distinct look this season.

Nike became the official uniform provider for the NFL in 2012 and it has updated, transformed, and tinkered with most of the teams' looks over the past few years. It introduced the “color rush” uniform concept in 2012 with mixed results. In 2021, though, Nike chose to shake things up a smidge. Here's a look at the sportswear giant's top 10 NFL uniforms for the season.

Nike's top 10 NFL uniforms for 2021

#1 - Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers Uniform

The L.A. Chargers uniform is one of the most unique and downright good-looking designs that Nike has released in recent times. The best thing the franchise did was return to the classic powder blue uniform.

Nike updated the Chargers look last year and it's as close to perfection as you can hope for. The iconic lightning bolt logo features beautifully and the multiple color schemes all tie together in seamless fashion.

Whether it's the powder blue jersey and white pants or the stunning gold pants with the lightning bolt, the Los Angeles Chargers have the best uniform in the NFL this year. A round of applause for Nike!

#2 - Miami Dolphins

Owing to Dan Marino and the 1980s Miami Dolphins team, a number of Dolphins fans have a soft spot for the classic uniform. Nike hit refresh on the Dolphins uniform in 2018 when it found a decent mix of staying true to the original color scheme while giving it a modern look.

The aqua green color is synonymous with the Fins and it's great to see Nike keep the orange and white trim from the old NFL uniforms.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks

The one team that has benefitted the most from the new Nike designs is the Seattle Seahawks. After Nike took over the NFL uniform designs in 2012, it completely redesigned the Seattle franchise's look.

Nike included local Native American designs while adding a new feather look to the helmets. The fluro-green color rush uniforms are one of the most eye-catching in the NFL.

#4 - Cincinnati Bengals

Who doesn't love tigers? The Cincinnati Bengals' traditional orange and black color scheme always stands out, providing a powerful base design for the NFL uniforms.

Nike has updated the Cincinnati Bengals kit this year. It has simplified the color scheme and given the Bengals an even more dominant look. It will be up to Joe Burrow and his teammates to now deliver the goods on the gridiron.

#5 - New England Patriots

New York Jets v New England Patriots

The Patriots released a new-look uniform last year. Nike designed a monochromatic navy blue color rush concept for the Pats. The red and white stripes on the shoulders portray “patriotic” to the T and the pattern also fits with the franchise’s history.

Now that Tom Brady is gone, it will be interesting to see which player becomes synonymous with the new Pats stripes.

#6 - Los Angeles Rams

New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

The classic blue and gold Rams uniforms are back! Nike released the Los Angeles Rams' rebranded uniforms last season. There was plenty of feedback on both sides of the fence in the NFL community.

L.A. Rams fans who remember the team from its glory years of the late 70s and early 80s in Los Angeles will enjoy this throwback look. Rams fans will hope Matthew Stafford christens these colors with a win this season.

#7 - Atlanta Falcons

Detroit Lions v Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have one of the coolest color schemes in the NFL for Nike to work with, in red, black and white. Last year Nike revealed a new look for the NFC South franchise.

The "ATL" written across the chest and the different color designs all hit the mark. The black jersey and white pants uniform is reminiscent of the glorious 1998 “Dirty Bird” Falcons Super Bowl team.

#8 - Cleveland Browns

Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

The Browns got a fresh look from Nike last season to match their star-studded roster. Cleveland has one of the more classic NFL uniforms and the update was true to its heritage.

It’s hard to make brown, orange and white work over various designs but Nike has managed the task admirably. The orange stripes on the white pants and the stripes Nike has added to the socks tie well together.

#9 - Tenneesee Titans

Cleveland Browns v Tennessee Titans

The Titans' previous few NFL uniforms have been a bit vanilla, to say the least. However, the new light blue jersey design that Nike released in 2020 was quite something.

Something about the design harks back to the Steve McNair and Frank Wycheck days. The 2021 Titans will be hoping to make another Super Bowl appearance like that great Titans team did in 1999.

#10 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nike seemingly went back a bit for the Bucs' 2020 uniforms. The classic red jersey and dark brown pants combination works perfectly. It’s a throwback to the great Bucs team of the late 90's and early 2000's.

It helps when you have the NFL's most illustrious QB, Tom Brady, wearing your uniform. Another Super Bowl run in these colors, perhaps?

Edited by Colin D'Cunha