Ranking top 10 WRs available in free agency feat. Tee Higgins, Amari Cooper, and more

Elite wide receivers are a must in the modern NFL. Having more than one skilled WR can unlock pesky defenses and turn teams from pretenders to genuine contenders.

Hence, with the offseason before us, let's look at 10 elite wide receivers available in the free agency pool.

Ranking the top 10 WRs available in free agency

10. Diontae Johnson

Diontae Johnson endured a merry-go-round season in 2024. The pacey wide receiver was on the playing squads of the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. He never quite found a home for himself and will look for another one ahead of the 2025 season.

Johnson might be on the decline, but he's still capable of doing a job as a WR2/3 on a fringe playoff contender.

9. Mike Williams

Mike Williams had a mixed 2024 season playing with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. However, it's important to note that he was recovering from a torn ACL sustained in 2023.

Williams remains an experienced jump ball weapon and could be an asset in a rebuilding team.

8. Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen looked great during spells in the 2024 season. He was Chicago's most experienced member of a stacked wide receiver room.

The Bears might want to have Allen for a bit longer. However, if they decide to pivot, Allen can ring chase on one of the better teams in the league.

7. Marquise Brown

Marquise Brown endured a season to forget with the Kansas City Chiefs. Brown was injured for most of the regular season and barely contributed to his side's 15-2 record.

What's more, he endured Super Bowl heartbreak against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown is unlikely to return to the Chiefs, but he's still talented enough to find a role on a contender in the 2025 season.

6. Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks has been in the league for over a decade, and he's played for some of the game’s best franchises. Cooks is fresh off an iffy season with the Dallas Cowboys and will search for a new home.

Cooks could be an asset on a franchise looking for a veteran WR with big-game experience. Plus, he can still do a job on a contender if he stays healthy.

5. Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs joined the Houston Texans via trade in 2024. His time in Houston started promisingly but was dissipated by an ACL injury.

Diggs will now be on the market, seeking a new team to showcase his perennial Pro Bowl-caliber talents.

4. DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins is one of the greatest WRs of the past decade. However, Hopkins seems to be declining with age.

Still, the perennial Pro Bowler could be a game-changer on a fringe contender if he can stay healthy. He could join a genuine Super Bowl favorite and ride out his career looking for his first ring.

3. Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper is just a year removed from a season of 1,200+ receiving yards. Talks of his fall off have been exaggerated due to joining a different set-up in Buffalo in a mid-season trade.

Cooper can still do a job on a contender. However, he'll need to join a team that knows how to use his skill set.

2. Chris Godwin

Will Chris Godwin's time in Tampa Bay end in 2025? It's anyone's guess, but the Buccaneers have a difficult decision to make.

If the Buccaneers decide not to re-sign Godwin, he'll be the second most coveted free agent wide receiver on the market.

1. Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins is the most sought-after free agent in football, irrespective of position. He's up for a massive payday, but will it come from the Cincinnati Bengals?

If not, there will likely be a bidding war for the immensely talented WR.

