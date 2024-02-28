Ranking the top 100 2024 NFL Draft Prospects ft. Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. and more

The 2024 NFL Draft will soon be here and it will be time for the likes of Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. to begin their careers in the NFL. As always, there are many players who we are keeping an eye out for, who can become the next big footballer in this league.

It is always tough to measure different positions against each other. But given the needs of different teams and how these players can fulfill that, plus their own athletic abilities, give us an idea of the best prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Top 100 2024 NFL Draft Prospects

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Our 2024 NFL Draft prospects begin with two quarterbacks before a Hall-of-Famer's son takes up the first non-quarterback spot as a wide receiver. Here is your definitive rundown of the top 100 players from this class.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

#1 - Caleb Williams, QB, USC

If tank for Caleb Williams was not a thing last season, it should have been. For teams looking at drafting a quarterback, he remains the most exciting prospect. Justin Fields has done enough with the Chicago Bears to remain an NFL quarterback in the near future but even his job is in jeopardy because of the talent Caleb Williams brings.

In 2022, the USC quarterback won the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award, showing he was unanimously the best player at college level. He stands at 6-1" and 215 lbs and brings elite potential as a mobile pocket passer.

#2 - Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

That Drake Maye is being evaluated in the same breath as Heisman winner Caleb Williams shows his capability. Standing at 6'4" and weighing 230 lbs, he has a big presence and a prototypical quarterback build and height. He also brings a 4.60 40-yard dash to go with it, which makes him exciting for teams.

He is also a mobile pocket passer and if Caleb Williams has been compared to Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye has shades of Josh Allen about him. The ACC Player of the Year in 2022 has elite potential to become a success in the NFL.

#3 - Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

There is a good claim to be made that Marvin Harrison Jr., and not Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, is the best player of the 2024 NFL Draft. Probably, if there wasn't a premium on the quarterback position, we would agree with it as well. Standing at 6'4" and weighing 205 lbs, he is a rangy receiver who is expected to blow up the NFL.

The 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner, which is given to the best receiver in college football, has lived up to the hype of his namesake father. Instead of being stymied by the pressure of following in the footsteps of Marvin Harrison Sr., the Ohio State player is aiming to create his own legacy.

#4 - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Brock Bowers brings an impressive resume to the NFL. He has been compared to some all time great professional players in his position and also been called the greatest tight end in college football history. That is high praise but quite justified given he is a two-time National Champion and two-time John Mackey Award winner, which is given to the best tight end in college football.

He weighs 240 lbs and has a height of 6'4", bringing receiver like range and lineman like strength, which makes him a threat in both passing and blocking situations. Add in his experience playing for Georgia, which runs more sophisticated professional style offenses, he might be ready to immediately take the NFL by storm.

#5 - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Malik Nabers is not the player who stands out in a crowd because of his physical traits. But anyone that knows football can see just how good he is. Measuring at 6'0" and 200 lbs, he is not the most physically dominant player. But having a vertical leap of almost 40", he plays big. Add in a 4.44 40-yard dash, and suddenly he becomes an incredible player.

Widely considered as the second-best receiver in this 2024 NFL Draft class after Marvin Harrison Jr., he also comes from LSU, which has produced the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson in recent years.

#6 - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Joe Alt brings a heritage name to the NFL from a school of proud footballing heritage. The Notre Dame offensive tackle is the son of former Chiefs player John Alt and his brother, Mark Alt, is a professional hockey player. At an impressive 6'8" and 315 lbs, he will take some moving.

He was a Unanimous All-American in 2023 and First-Team All-American in 2022. Also bringing great game understanding and intelligence, he is the best offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft.

#7 - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Rome Odunze stands at 6'3" and 215 lbs and came into his own in 2023. He was an important part of the team that made it all the way to the National Championships before losing to Michigan.

He has improved every year in his college career and was a First Team All-Pac-12 in both 2022 and 2023 and was also a Consensus All-American this year.

#8 - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Olu Fashanu is a beast of an offensive tackle. Standing at 6'6" and 317 lbs, he brings an imposing figure that can compete with the best in the league. He has a high football IQ and quick engagement capability, in addition to that, and that makes him a premier player at his position.

He was a Consensus All-American in 2023 and was voted the Big Ten's best offensive lineman this past season as well. Playing as a left tackle, he addresses one of the most important positions in football.

#9 - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Terrion Arnold established himself as the best cornerbacks in the league this season. Playing for Alabama, which has provided some of the best players over the years, he was a First Team All-American and All-SEC in 2023.

Standing at 6'0" and 196 lbs, he has the physical traits to compete. He combines that with impressive football understanding, great footwork and hard hitting capability.

#10 - Dallas Turner, LB, Alabama

Dallas Turner pushes his Alabama teammate, Terrion Arnold, hard in the rankings of the best players in the 2024 NFL Draft and rounds off the top 10. The linebacker brings impressive pass-rushing ability, and was the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the year in 2023. He was also voted a Consensus All-American.

At 6'4" and 242 lbs, he brings impressive physicality with a a great understanding of the game that should ease his transition into professional football.

#11 - Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois

Standing at 6'2" and weighing 295 lbs, Jer'Zhan Newton brings strong physical presence to the defensive line. But what sets him apart is his technique and versatility, He is explosive from the snap and can play across multiple positions on the defensive line.

He was a Consensus All-American in 2023 and won the gongs for both the Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten conference.

#12 - JC Latham, OT, Alabama

JC Latham is another physical specimen out of Alabama's stable. Weighing 360 lbs and bringing an imposing stature of 6'6" to the field, he is a handful for anyone wanting to go past him.

He was a First Team All-SEC player in 2023 and his football acumen adds to his build. A little refinement of his technique can make him an elite player in the league for a long time to come.

#13 - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

From one offensive tackle to another, Taliese Fuaga brings similar characteristics as his Alabama counterpart who ranks just above him. At 6'6" and 334 lbs, he also brings impressive physicality to a position that demands it.

He has refined his technique at Oregon State and was First Team All-American in 2023.

#14 - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

After Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels is the third quarterback in this list of the top players in the 2024 NFL Draft. He has displayed his talent ever since he moved to LSU from Arizona State in 2022, which culminated in him winning the Heisman Trophy in 2023.

At 6'4" and 210 lbs, he brings a prototypical build for his position and also excels as a dual-threat quarterback. The only reason why he is down here is because we cannot determine whether his 40-touchdown 2023 season, having never before thrown for more than 17, was an aberration or genuine development as a player.

#15 - Chop Robinson, DE, Penn State

Chop Robinson brings a name that matches his performance on the field. At 6'3" and 250 lbs, he brings a stocky force to the trenches. More than his build, he is expected to climb the board among the 2024 NFL Draft selections due to his tenacity.

He is a consistent 3-down player, has an explosive first step and leverage and is extremely elusive for his stature. The 2023 First Team All-Big Ten is expected to be an asset for whichever team selects him.

#16 - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Kool-Aid McKinstry has played football all his life is Alabama and he will leave the state for the first time as he bids to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was First Team All-SEC in both 2022 and 2023 and was a First Team All-American last year.

At 6'1" and 195 lbs, he brings game intelligence in zone coverage and is an effective pass disruptor. He is also noted for his communication and leadership, which will stand him in good stead in professional football.

#17 - Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas

Byron Murphy has proved his worth as a defensive tackle with Texas. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2023.

At 6'1" and 308 lbs, he brings a strong presence on the field. Where he makes his mark is with his explosive speed and agility. He is also versatile and can play in different schemes, which makes him an asset for any team.

#18 - Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

This behemoth of an offensive tackle weighs 340 lbs and stands at 6'7". He carries great muscle power, is great with his rotational and lateral power and has the reach to excel against multiple players in his face.

He also brings a championship mentality, having been part of two National Championship winning teams in 2021 and 2022 with Georgia.

#19 - Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Jackson Powers-Johnson is the best center in the 2024 NFL Draft. Don't take it from us; he was awarded the Remington Trophy in 2023 and was a Unanimous All-American.

At 6'3" and 334 lbs, he possesses an impressive frame but it his ability to engage quickly after snap and dominate defenders with his technique and game intelligence that sets him apart.

#20 - Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Rounding off the top 20 in this ranking list is Brian Thomas Jr. from LSU. This rangy wide receiver stands at 6'4" and weighs 205 lbs and was a Second Team All-SEC in 2023.

He is strong in releases and concepts and great as a red-zone threat. Exceptional in getting separation, he is a great prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.

#21 - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Keon Coleman stands at 6'4" and weighs 215 lbs. His build and height ensures he has a prototypical stature for a wide receiver. Having played at Michigan State earlier, he became a star at Florida State as he made it to First Team All-ACC.

He has explosive pace and ability, and fights well for contested catches. If he can increase his separation against defenders and improve his route running a bit, he will be an elite threat in the future.

#22 - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Bo Nix started his career at Auburn and moved to Oregon in 2022. Since then he has gone from strength to strength. He was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 and also won the William V Campbell Trophy, which is awarded to those who have done well in both sports and academics. It shows a balanced approach and leadership quality.

At 6'1 and 210 lbs, he is good with his pocket presence and has elite arm strength. He is an enticing draft prospect.

#23 - Jared Verse, DE, Florida State

Jared Verse has been a defensive success at Florida State after moving from Albany in 2022. He was a First Team All-American both years at the varsity and has recorded nine sacks in each of his final two seasons.

At 6'4" and 260 lbs, he has tremendous strength but also adds flexibility and bend to it. He could be a disruptive agent in any team that picks him up.

#24 - Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

The 2023 Maxwell Award winner led Washington the National Championship final in 2024 and would have been one of the top recruits in any other season. But his injury history has been a dampener and sees him fall in our list.

He is an elite pocket passer and if he can stay healthy, he could be a steal in the 2024 NFL Draft.

#25 - Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Cooper DeJean plays as a cornerback and return specialist at Iowa and his versatility shows his ability as a footballer. He was a Unanimous All-American in 2023 and won both the return specialist and defensive back of the year awards for Big Ten last year.

At 6'1" and 207 lbs, he combines athleticism, elusiveness and speed. He can play well both in slot and on the boundary.

#26 - J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

J.J. McCarthy leaves Michigan as a National Champion and knows that his college coach is the head coach with the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL. As the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year in 2023, he brings a clutch mentality to professional football.

If he can weed out the inconsistencies in his deep ball placement and iron out the kinks, he could have a long career in the league.

#27 - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Quinyon Mitchell is a two-time First Team All-Mac cornerback from Toledo. At 6'0 and 195 lbs, and a 4.35 seconds 40-yard dash, he brings elite athleticism to the position. A slight improvement in the run game and understanding transitions can propel him to elite company.

#28 - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Adonai Mitchell won two National Championships with Georgia in 2021 and 2022 before moving to Texas. He was Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2023 after recording 11 touchdowns and 845 yards, both his personal best.

At 6'4" and 195 lbs, his wiry frame gives him great reach but does not mean he is elite in his athleticism.

#29 - Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

Ja'Lynn Polk brings the strongest hands to the 2024 NFL Draft. If he had the burst of speed and acceleration to go with it, he would be the best receiver in the class. But despite that, he is an intelligent player and would be an asset for head coaches who can scheme well to get him free.

#30 - Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Tyler Nubin has been with Minnesota since 2019 but flourished last year as he became a First Team All-American in 2023. At 6'2" and 210 lbs, he brings an ideal frame for his position.

Good with instinctual play and explosiveness, he can be a very good pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

#31 - Chris Braswell, DE, Alabama

Chris Braswell is a defensive end from Alabama standing at 6'3" tall and weighing 230 lbs. Braswell's strengths include his quickness off the line of scrimmage, his strong hands, and his ability to disrupt the quarterback. Also known for his high football IQ and leadership on the field, he could be a steal in the 2024 NFL Draft.

#32 - Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

Jordan Morgan is an offensive tackle from Arizona. He measures at 6'4" and 320 lbs.His strengths on the field include his size and strength, providing a solid anchor in pass protection and creating running lanes for the offense. He also has good footwork and athleticism for his size, allowing him to move well in space and block effectively at the second level. 2023 saw him named to the First Team All-Pac-12.

#33 - Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri

Ennis Rakestraw brings excellent speed and agility, strong coverage skills, and a high football IQ. However, at 6'0" and 170 lbs, he has been criticized for his size and lack of physicality in tackling.He won named to the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2020 and received the Karl Mooney Defensive Player of the Year award from his high school.

#34 - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Xavier Worthy is known for his excellent speed and agility as a wide receiver for Texas. Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 160 lbs, he can create separation from defenders and make big plays down the field.

#35 - Leonard Taylor III, DL, Miami

Leonard Taylor III is a disruptive force on the defensive line for Miami. At 6 feet 4 inches tall and 255 lbs, he possesses great strength and quickness off the line of scrimmage, making him a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen to block.

#36 - T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

T.J. Tampa is a lockdown corner for Iowa State, known for his physicality and ball skills. Standing at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 185 lbs, he excels in press coverage and has the speed to keep up with any receiver.

#37 - Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

Zach Frazier is a reliable center for West Virginia, known for his intelligence and technique on the offensive line. At 6 feet 3 inches tall and 306 lbs, he uses his size and strength to control the line of scrimmage and open running lanes for his team.

#38 - Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

Ja'Tavion Sanders is a versatile tight end for Texas, known for his size and athleticism. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 244 lbs, he is a matchup nightmare for defenders with his ability to both block in the run game and make plays in the passing game.

#39 - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

Troy Franklin is a dynamic wide receiver for Oregon, known for his route-running and hands. At 6 feet 2 inches tall and 170 lbs, he has the speed and agility to create separation from defenders and make acrobatic catches down the field.

#40 - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Edgerrin Cooper is a hard-hitting linebacker for Texas A&M, known for his instincts and tackling ability. Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 220 lbs, he has the speed to cover ground sideline to sideline and the strength to take on blockers in the box.

#41 - Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Ladd McConkey is a shifty wide receiver for Georgia, known for his elusiveness and playmaking ability. At 6 feet tall and 190 lbs, he has the speed and agility to make defenders miss in the open field and break off big gains after the catch.

#42 - Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

Kamari Lassiter is a lockdown corner for Georgia, known for his physicality and coverage skills. Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 185 lbs, he has the speed to keep up with any receiver and the ball skills to make plays on the ball.

#43 - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Tyler Guyton is a massive offensive tackle for Oklahoma, known for his size and strength. At 6 feet 7 inches tall and 320 lbs, he uses his length and power to protect the quarterback's blind side.

#44 - Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

- Malachi Corley is a speedy wide receiver for Western Kentucky, known for his deep threat ability. Standing at 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 190 lbs, he has the speed to stretch the field and make big plays down the sideline.

#45 - Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State

Cooper Beebe is a powerful guard for Kansas State, known for his run-blocking prowess. At 6 feet 4 inches tall and 305 lbs, he uses his size and strength to move defenders off the line of scrimmage and create running lanes for his backs.

#46 - Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Roman Wilson is a dependable wide receiver for Michigan, known for his hands and route-running. Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 180 lbs, he has the speed and agility to create separation from defenders and make tough catches in traffic.

#47 - Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

Trey Benson is a dynamic running back for Florida State, known for his speed and elusiveness. At 5 feet 10 inches tall and 195 lbs, he has the ability to make defenders miss in the open field and break off big gains on the ground.

#48 - Beau Brade, DB, Maryland

Beau Brade is a ball-hawking defensive back for Maryland, known for his instincts and playmaking ability. At 6 feet tall and weighing 185 lbs, he has the speed and ball skills to make plays on the ball and shut down opposing receivers.

#49 - Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

Ruke Orhorhoro is a disruptive defensive tackle for Clemson, known for his quickness off the line of scrimmage. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall and 280 lbs, he uses his speed and agility to penetrate the backfield and disrupt plays in the run and pass game.

#50 - Jeremiah Trotter, LB, Clemson

Jeremiah Trotter is a hard-nosed linebacker for Clemson, known for his toughness and tackling ability. At 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 210 lbs, he has the speed and instincts to read and react to plays quickly, making him a force in the middle of the defense.

#51 - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

Just as this list began with quarterbacks, the second half of this ranking also includes a player from that position. Spencer Rattler is a talented quarterback for South Carolina, known for his arm strength and accuracy. At 6 feet 1 inch tall and 200 lbs, he has the ability to make all the throws on the field and extend plays with his mobility outside the pocket.

#52 - Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

Xavier Legette is a reliable wide receiver for South Carolina, known for his hands and route-running. Standing at 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 210 lbs, he has the size and physicality to make tough catches in traffic and move the chains for his team.

#53 - Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

Cedric Gray is a tackling machine at linebacker for North Carolina, known for his instincts and physicality. At 6 feet 2 inches tall and 220 lbs, he has the speed and strength to take on blockers and make plays all over the field.

#54 - Bralen Trice, DE, Washington

Bralen Trice is a dominant defensive end for Washington, known for his pass-rushing ability. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 250 lbs, he uses his length and quickness off the edge to pressure the quarterback and disrupt plays in the backfield.

#55 - Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

Kamren Kinchens is a playmaking safety for Miami, known for his ball skills and range. At 5 feet 11 inches tall and 190 lbs, he has the speed to cover ground in the secondary and the instincts to anticipate throws and make big plays on the ball.

#56 - Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Mike Sainristil is a lockdown corner for Michigan, known for his coverage skills and physicality. Standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 185 lbs, he has the speed and agility to stick with any receiver and the toughness to make plays in the run game.

#57 - Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State

Michael Hall Jr. is a disruptive defensive tackle for Ohio State, known for his size and strength. At 6 feet 3 inches tall and 285 lbs, he uses his power and quickness off the line of scrimmage to control blockers and make plays in the backfield.

#58 - Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

Kris Jenkins is a run-stuffing defensive tackle for Michigan, known for his size and physicality. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 320 lbs, he clogs up running lanes and eats up blockers, making it difficult for opposing offenses to move the ball on the ground.

#59 - Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

Patrick Paul is a reliable offensive tackle for Houston, known for his technique and footwork. At 6 feet 7 inches tall and 305 lbs, he uses his length and agility in addition to his size to dominate defenses.

#60 - Adisa Isaac, DE, Penn State

Adisa Isaac is a disruptive defensive end for Penn State, known for his quickness off the edge. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 260 lbs, he uses his speed and agility to pressure the quarterback and set the edge in the run game.

#61 - Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina

Devontez Walker is a versatile wide receiver for North Carolina, known for his size and speed. At 6 feet 2 inches tall and 205 lbs, he has the ability to stretch the field and make tough catches in traffic, making him a reliable target in the passing game.

#62 - T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

T'Vondre Sweat is a powerful defensive tackle for Texas, known for his strength and ability to collapse the pocket. At 6 feet 4 inches tall and 295 lbs, he uses his size and power to push blockers back and disrupt plays in the backfield.

#63 - Dominick Puni, OT, Kansas

Dominick Puni is a massive offensive tackle for Kansas, known for his size and run-blocking ability. Standing at 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 330 lbs, he uses his strength and technique to move defenders off the line of scrimmage and open up running lanes for his backs.

#64 - Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon

Bucky Irving is a speedy running back for Oregon, known for his elusiveness and big-play ability. At 5 feet 9 inches tall and 195 lbs, he has the speed to break off long runs and the agility to make defenders miss in the open field.

#65 - Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

Jalen McMillan is a dynamic wide receiver for Washington, known for his hands and route-running. Standing at 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 190 lbs, he has the size and agility to create separation from defenders and make tough catches in traffic.

#66 - Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

Javon Bullard is a ball-hawking safety for Georgia, known for his instincts and range in the secondary. At 6 feet tall and 185 lbs, he has the speed to cover ground and make plays on the ball, whether it's intercepting passes or coming up to make tackles in the run game.

#67 - Sedrick Van Pran, C, Georgia

Sedrick Van Pran is a dominant center for Georgia, known for his size and strength on the offensive line. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall and 310 lbs, he uses his power and technique to control opposing defenses. As a college champion, he brings his winning mentality with him as well.

#68 - Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

Braden Fiske is a disruptive defensive tackle for Florida State, known for his quickness off the line of scrimmage. At 6 feet 3 inches tall and 290 lbs, he uses his agility and motor to penetrate the backfield and disrupt plays in the run and pass game.

#69 - Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Blake Corum is a versatile running back for Michigan, known for his speed and elusiveness. At 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 200 lbs, he has the ability to make defenders miss in the open field and break off big gains on the ground.

#70 - Christian Haynes, G, UConn

Christian Haynes is a powerful guard for UConn, known for his run-blocking ability. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall and 325 lbs, he uses his size and strength to move defenders off the line of scrimmage and create running lanes for his backs.

#71 - Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

Tommy Eichenberg is a hard-hitting linebacker for Ohio State, known for his toughness and tackling ability. At 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 240 lbs, he has the speed and instincts to read and react to plays quickly, making him a force in the middle of the defense.

#72 - Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Kingsley Suamataia is a massive offensive tackle for BYU, known for his size and strength that he combines with great technique. Standing at 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 280 lbs, he uses his length and power to protect the offensive backfield.

#73 - Malik Washington, WR, Virginia

Malik Washington is a dependable wide receiver for Virginia, known for his hands and route-running. At 6 feet 2 inches tall and 190 lbs, he has the size and agility to create separation from defenders and make tough catches in traffic.

#74 - Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

Payton Wilson is a tackling machine at linebacker for NC State, known for his physicality and instincts. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 240 lbs, he has the speed and strength to take on blockers and make plays all over the field.

#75 - Kalen King, CB, Penn State

Kalen King is a lockdown cornerback for Penn State, known for his coverage skills and ball-hawking ability. At 5 feet 11 inches tall and 190 lbs, he has the speed and instincts to stick with any receiver and the hands to make plays on the ball.

#76 - Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

Will Shipley is a dynamic running back for Clemson, known for his speed and versatility. At 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 200 lbs, he has the ability to run between the tackles, catch passes out of the backfield, and return kicks, making him a threat to score every time he touches the ball.

#77 - Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest

Caelen Carson is a lockdown cornerback for Wake Forest, known for his coverage skills and physicality. Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 190 lbs, he has the speed and agility to stick with any receiver and the toughness to make plays in the run game.

#78 - Austin Booker, DE, Kansas

Austin Booker is a disruptive defensive end for Kansas, known for his quickness off the edge. At 6 feet 3 inches tall and 270 lbs, he uses his speed and agility to pressure the quarterback and set the edge in the run game.

#79 - Cole Bishop, S, Utah

Cole Bishop is a playmaking safety for Utah, known for his ball skills and range in the secondary. At 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 200 lbs, he has the speed to cover ground and the instincts to anticipate throws and make big plays on the ball.

#80 - Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

Cade Stover is a versatile tight end for Ohio State, known for his size and athleticism. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall and 255 lbs, he is a matchup nightmare for defenders with his ability to both block in the run game and make plays down the field.

#81 - Christian Mahogany, G, Boston College

Christian Mahogany is a powerful guard for Boston College, known for his size and strength. At 6 feet 4 inches tall and 330 lbs, he uses his power and technique to move defenders off the line of scrimmage and create running lanes for his backs.

#82 - Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale

Kiran Amegadjie is a massive offensive tackle for Yale, known for his size and footwork. Standing at 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 315 lbs, he uses his length and agility to protect the quarterback and open up running lanes for his backs.

#83 - Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri

Ty'Ron Hopper is a hard-hitting linebacker for Missouri, known for his physicality and instincts. At 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 225 lbs, he has the speed and strength to take on blockers and make plays all over the field.

#84 - Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

Kris Abrams-Draine is a ball-hawking cornerback for Missouri, known for his playmaking ability. Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 190 lbs, he has the speed and ball skills to make plays on the ball and shut down opposing receivers.

#85 - Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Max Melton is a lockdown cornerback for Rutgers, known for his coverage skills and toughness. At 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 185 lbs, he has the speed and agility to stick with any receiver and the physicality to make plays in the run game.

#86 - Zak Zinter, G, Michigan

Zak Zinter is a powerful guard for Michigan, known for his run-blocking prowess. Standing at 6 feet 6 inches tall and 320 lbs, he uses his size and strength to move defenders off the line of scrimmage and create running lanes for his backs.

#87 - Isaiah Adams, G, Illinois

Isaiah Adams is a versatile guard for Illinois, known for his size and athleticism. At 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 315 lbs, he is able to move defenders off the line of scrimmage in the run game and protect the quarterback in pass protection.

#88 - Josh Newton, CB, TCU

- Josh Newton is a physical cornerback for TCU, known for his coverage skills and tackling ability. Standing at 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 195 lbs, he has the size and strength to match up with bigger receivers and the speed to run with faster ones.

#89 - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

Ricky Pearsall is a dynamic wide receiver for Florida, known for his speed and route-running. At 6 feet tall and 185 lbs, he has the ability to stretch the field and make tough catches in traffic, making him a dangerous weapon in the passing game.

#90 - Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

Dontay Corleone is a disruptive defensive tackle for Cincinnati, known for his quickness off the line of scrimmage. At 6 feet 2 inches tall and 290 lbs, he uses his agility and motor to penetrate the backfield and disrupt plays in the run and pass game.

#91 - Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame

Audric Estime is a powerful running back for Notre Dame, known for his size and strength. Standing at 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 215 lbs, he has the ability to run between the tackles and break tackles in the open field, making him a tough runner to bring down.

#92 - Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

Trevin Wallace is a hard-hitting linebacker for Kentucky, known for his toughness and tackling ability. At 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 215 lbs, he has the speed and instincts to read and react to plays quickly, making him a force in the middle of the defense.

#93 - DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke

DeWayne Carter is a disruptive defensive tackle for Duke, known for his quickness and power. Standing at 6 feet 3 inches tall and 285 lbs, he uses his agility and strength to shed blockers and make plays in the backfield.

#94 - Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville

Jamari Thrash is a dynamic wide receiver for Louisville, known for his speed and playmaking ability. At 6 feet tall and weighing 190 lbs, he has the ability to stretch the field and make big plays down the sideline, making him a threat to score on any given play.

#95 - Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

Roger Rosengarten is a reliable offensive tackle for Washington, known for his size and technique. At 6 feet 7 inches tall and 315 lbs, he uses his length and footwork to protect the quarterback effectively.

#96 - Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas

Jaylan Ford is a hard-hitting linebacker for Texas, known for his toughness and tackling ability. Standing at 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 240 lbs, he has the speed and instincts to read and react to plays quickly, making him a force in the middle of the defense.

#97 - Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

Ben Sinnott is a versatile tight end for Kansas State, known for his size and hands. At 6 feet 5 inches tall and 240 lbs, he is a reliable target in the passing game and a willing blocker in the run game, making him a valuable asset on offense.

#98 - Brenden Rice, WR, USC

Brenden Rice is a dynamic wide receiver for USC, known for his speed and route-running. Standing at 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 210 lbs, he has the ability to stretch the field and make tough catches in traffic, making him a dangerous weapon for the offense. While he might not be meeting Marvin Harrison Jr.'s level in matching his dad's stature, Jerry Rice's son is not doing too shabbily either.

#99 - Gabriel Murphy, DE, UCLA

Gabriel Murphy is a dominant defensive end for UCLA, known for his size and strength off the edge. At 6 feet 5 inches tall and 275 lbs, he uses his length and power to pressure the quarterback and set the edge in the run game, making him a force on defense.

#100 - Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane

Michael Pratt is a talented quarterback for Tulane, known for his arm strength and accuracy. At 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 205 lbs, he has the ability to make all the throws on the field and extend plays with his mobility outside the pocket, making him a dual-threat signal-caller.

There are, of course, many other players who might have a legitimate claim to making this list. But with so many good prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, this is what we have come up with.