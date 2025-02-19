Ranking top 3 players 49ers should target in first round of the 2025 NFL draft

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a disappointing 2024 season, missing the postseason with a 6-11 record. They hold the 11th pick in the 2025 NFL draft after a season marred by injuries and inconsistent play.

With several key roster needs, let's take a closer look at the top players they should target in the first round.

Top 3 players the San Francisco 49ers should target in Round 1 of 2025 NFL draft

#3. Will Johnson, CB

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to be in the market for a cornerback, and Will Johnson is arguably a top-five talent who could slide a bit. Charvarius Ward, Isaac Yiadom, and Rock Ya-Sin are all set to become unrestricted free agents, making cornerback a major position of need.

Johnson played in just six games in 2024, recording two interceptions and three pass deflections. He would be an ideal fit in defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's system, especially given Saleh’s success coaching Sauce Gardner. This pick would be a great match for San Francisco’s defensive scheme.

#2. Josh Simmons, OT

Ohio State transfer offensive tackle would be an excellent addition for the 49ers. With Trent Williams potentially becoming a cap casualty, drafting a national champion to protect Brock Purdy for the next decade would be a massive addition.

Simmons has experience playing both tackle spots and was one of the best offensive linemen in college football last season. His skill set should translate well to NFL success.

#1. Jalon Walker, LB

The Philadelphia Eagles have benefited greatly from drafting Georgia Bulldogs defensive players, and Jalon Walker could provide similar impact for the 49ers. He finished last season with 60 total tackles (37 solo, 23 assisted), 6.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, two pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.

With outside linebacker Dre Greenlaw and backup De'Vondre Campbell Sr. set to become unrestricted free agents, drafting Walker would allow San Francisco to secure a dominant defensive player without a major cap hit. If selected, he could make an immediate impact for the 49ers defense.

