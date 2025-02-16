  • home icon
Ranking top 3 RBs Cowboys must target for NFL Draft 2025

By Andre Castillo
Modified Feb 16, 2025 04:14 GMT
Dallas Cowboys Introduce Brian Schottenheimer as New Head Coach - Source: Getty
Dallas Cowboys Introduce Brian Schottenheimer as New Head Coach - Source: Getty

The Dallas Cowboys are entering a new chapter in the 2025 season, as they begin the Brian Schottenheimer era. Going in, there is a clear need that he must address: running back.

This year's draft pool boasts a few very intriguing prospects that could serve to bolster the grand game after a very lean 2024 that saw Ezekiel Elliott fail to regain his 2010s form.

And with at least a couple of teams interested in surprise thousand-yarder Rico Dowdle, Jerry Jones will want to atone for whiffing in last year's edition by nabbing one of these gems.

Top 3 Cowboys RB targets for NFL Draft 2025

3) Omarion Hampton

UConn v North Carolina - Wasabi Fenway Bowl - Source: Getty
UConn v North Carolina - Wasabi Fenway Bowl - Source: Getty

The University of North Carolina has historically not been good at football, though it has produced noteworthy players like Hall of Famers Lawrence Taylor and Julius Peppers. More recently, it has produced a Pro Bowl quarterback in the New England Patriots' Drake Maye.

But now, another great Tar Heel is poised to break into the NFL. Omarion Hampton has rushed for at least 1,500 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in each of his last two seasons, and such monstrous productivity could be what the Cowboys need.

2) Kaleb Johnson

Iowa Hawkeyes v Maryland Terrapins - Source: Getty
Iowa Hawkeyes v Maryland Terrapins - Source: Getty

Iowa's Kaleb Johnson had been largely unheralded in his collegiate career, only to explode in 2024 with 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns - more than he had in his first two seasons combined.

Possessing a burly 6'0", 220-lb. frame, he acts more like a power runner than anything, something in the mold of Ezekiel Elliott - which is probably what Jerry Jones wants to relive.

1) Ashton Jeanty

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State - Source: Getty
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State - Source: Getty

The man himself wants it. The Cowboys have been projected to do it, and they have the pick to do so.

Ashton Jeanty, the Heisman runner-up from Boise State, is the man whom the franchise wants. With 2,601 yards - an FBS record - and a touchdown shy of 30, what is not to like about him? He is a dominator, one who can utterly destroy defenses and cause coordinators around the league to be fired.

Jerry Jones has to do it. He has to atone for the disaster that was 2024, and this is his best chance.

Edited by Brad Taningco
हिन्दी