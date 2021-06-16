Top 5 Fantasy Football Apps for 2021

Each NFL season, more and more fans and gamblers play fantasy football games of various styles. These include drafting a traditional season-long team in a league, daily fantasy sports online, or even just betting on games. There really is a fantasy football game style for everyone. To get all the best updates and play different games, there are a few fantasy football apps that football fans must check out to get the most out of the upcoming season.

5 Fantasy Football Apps that are a must for the 2021 season

Here are the top five fantasy football apps that are the greatest resources for all fantasy football players:

#1 ESPN Fantasy Football App

The ESPN Fantasy Football app has everything a fan needs. The app allows fans to have their fantasy football leagues at their fingertips. The app also has all the scores and news updates that a fantasy football player would need. Fans can set the alerts to their favorite teams to get up-to-date information.

Will Jalen Hurts have a big fantasy season? @karabelleric thinks there's plenty of potential 📈



Full article: https://t.co/069xirwbmj pic.twitter.com/uxAwpgrqWK — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) June 8, 2021

#2 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports App

DraftKings is a great app to have for fans who wish to play daily fantasy sports. DraftKings has daily games as well as the DraftKings Sportsbook which allows for betting in most of the United States.

With the daily sports teams, fans can draft teams for Thursday only, Sunday early, Sunday late, Sunday evening, and Monday evening separately or even a team for the whole week.

#3 YAHOO! Fantasy Sports App

The YAHOO! Fantasy Sports App, gives fans a chance to play in their fantasy football leagues. YAHOO! Fantasy Football app also gives updated scores and stats to follow along with favorite teams and players for easier tracking.

Titans odds to win Super Bowl

Before: +4000 📈 After +2500



Falcons odds to win Super Bowl

Before: +8000 📉 After: +10000 https://t.co/J9FufMebsh — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) June 6, 2021

#4 Bleacher Report App

The Bleacher Report app gives up-to-the-minute breaking news, which is great for setting up fantasy football lineups. Bleacher Report allows fans to know which players will be starting or injury occurrences, which is what every fantasy football owner needs to know.

#5 FanDuel Daily Fantasy Sports App

As with DraftKings, FanDuel is another daily fantasy sports app where players can create different lineups every day and week. With daily fantasy sports and betting, players can choose how little or how much they can bet on each daily contest for fantasy football and other sports.

FanDuel Sports Betting is available in most states and will give live updated stats and scores to follow along.

Edited by Prem Deshpande