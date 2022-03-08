Ranking the top 5 fastest 40-yard dash by QBs in NFL combine history

The NFL Combine is an opportunity for college football prospects to show off their skills to pro scouts ahead of the NFL Draft. The quarterbacks are the most important players in the NFL, so they are always watched closely at the combine.

While speed is not a requirement to play the position, it can certainly be a weapon. Here are the five fastest 40-yard dash times ever recorded by a quarterback at the NFL Combine since switching to electronic timers in 1999.

Fastest 40-yard dash times by quarterbacks in NFL Combine history

#1 - Michael Vick - 4.33 seconds

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick

Michael Vick turned himself into an NFL legend because of his rushing abilities from the quarterback position. He holds the Combine record for fastest 40-yard dash time by a quarterback by a wide margin. He ran it more than a tenth of a second faster than any other quarterback in Combine history.

#2 - Reggie McNeal - 4.40 seconds

Texas A&M quarterback Reggie McNeal

Reggie McNeal joined the NFL Combine as a quarterback and impressed teams with his blazing speed. He earned himself a draft pick, but was later converted to a wide receiver.

#3 - Robert Griffin III - 4.41 seconds

Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III

Robert Griffin III impressed NFL scouts with his elite athletic abilities. He was selected with the second overall draft pick and won the Rookie of the Year award in his first season. Unfortunately, his promising career was derailed by injuries.

#4 (tied) - Brad Smith - 4.46 seconds

New York Jets wide receiver Brad Smith

Brad Smith, like Reggie McNeal, was another player who attended the Combine as a quarterback but was later converted to a wide receiver by the team that drafted him. His speed and quickness also translated well as a special teams player who returned kicks and punts.

#4 (tied) - Justin Fields - 4.46 seconds

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields

Justin Fields is the most recent quarterback to crack the top five fastest 40-yard dash times. He did so at the 2021 Combine with a scorching time of 4.46 seconds. His speed and athletic ability helped earn him a first-round draft pick.

