Ranking the top 5 free agent signings of 2021 NFL season

Free agent signings occur during every NFL season. While there are always big name players with high expectations, sometimes the diamonds in the rough end up being the difference makers. Here are five of the best free agent signings during the 2021 NFL season.

Best free agent signings of the 2021 NFL season

#1 - RB James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner

The Arizona Cardinals signed James Conner to a 1.75 million dollar contract prior to the 2021 NFL season. He ended up being one of the biggest bargains of the year for his massive contributions. He scored 15 rushing touchdowns, the second most in the entire NFL, on his way to a Pro Bowl selection.

#2 - DE Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson

When the Cincinnati Bengals signed Trey Hendrickson from free agency last year, it went a bit under the radar. He ended up being one of the best edge rushers of the 2021 NFL season, recording a massive 14 sacks. His contributions helped improve the Bengals defense, which is a big reason why they made it all the way to the Super Bowl.

