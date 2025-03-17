Ranking top 5 highest paid non-quarterbacks in NFL ft. Ja'Marr Chase

Quarterbacks are frequently the best-paid players in an NFL team as leading the offense is one of the biggest factors in determining wins. The better the quarterback, the better a team's chance of winning generally is, and the best at the position get rewarded with big money.

However, the game is more than a QB duel, and other players on the field can be game-winners too. Some of these can earn money to rival QB contracts so here are five of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the big league per average annual value, as per Spotrac.

Top 5 highest-paid non QBs in the NFL

Tied at #5. CeeDee Lamb, WR

CeeDee Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys in August 2024 at an AAV of $34 million. The Cowboys drafted the receiver in the first round in 2020 and he has gone on to earn four Pro Bowl honors with the franchise ever since.

Tied at #5. Nick Bosa, DE

Nick Bosa signed a mammoth five-year, $170 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers in September 2023. The 49ers drafted the defensive end in the first round in 2019, and he has earned five Pro Bowl selections with the franchise. Bosa's contract is worth $34 million in annual average value.

#4. Justin Jefferson, WR

Jefferson inked a four-year, $140 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings in June. The wideout was named the Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and has four Pro Bowl honors.

Jefferson's contract has a $35 million average annual value and given his stats, you can see why. In 2024, Jefferson recorded 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 TDs, bringing his totals to 7,432 yards and 40 TDs in 5 years.

#3. Maxx Crosby, DE

Maxx Crosby put pen to paper on a three-year, $106.5 million extension with the Las Vegas Raiders in March. The four-time Pro Bowl defensive end has been with the franchise since they drafted him in the fourth round in 2019 and he has 59.5 sacks in 95 games since.

Crosby's deal makes him $35.5 million on average annual value and he was for a short time this offseason, the highest-paid non-QB by AAV.

#2. Myles Garrett, DE

Myles Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Cleveland Browns days after Crosby signed his deal. Garrett's deal will keep the defensive end in Cleveland through the 2030 season.

Garrett was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, and has also earned six Pro Bowl honors. He earns $40 million on average annual value, making him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

#1. Ja'Marr Chase, WR

Ja'Marr Chase inked a blockbuster four-year, $161 million extension with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The deal makes the four-time Pro Bowl wideout the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Chase's contract is worth $40.25 million in average annual value and his stats paint a picture as to why the Bengals had to keep him. In four seasons, Chase has recorded 5,425 yards and 46 TDs, and he won the triple crown in 2024 after leading the NFL in receptions (127), yards (1,708) and TDs (17).

