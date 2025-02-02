Ranking top 5 highest passer rating leaders in the Super Bowl feat. Joe Montana

The Super Bowl is considered the greatest spectacle in all of professional football and arguably one of the most important events in sports, ranking high with the Olympics in coverage. It is also the place for a quarterback to etch himself in the annals of history with a dominant performance that will be remembered for all of eternity.

But not all quarterbacks who reach this game have had the same experience. Only a select few win, and even fewer are adjudged MVP. And doing so requires efficiency, especially in passer rating. These five men define that term (minumum 40 attempts),

5) Troy Aikman - 111.9

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Troy Aikman was the undisputed captain of the Dallas Cowboys' offense during their 1990s dynasty. He was part of the "Triplets" - the core of himself, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin who utterly destroyed defenses with their monstrous production.

In the three Super Bowls that he played in, he was a very efficient commander, with his 111.9 passer rating setting the standard for the rest of the decade.

4) Terry Bradshaw - 112.8

NFL: JAN 30 NFC Conference Championship - 49ers at Rams - Source: Getty

Terry Bradshaw may have played in a different era - one where the run was emphasized more than the pass, but that does not diminish what he accomplished: four Super Bowl titles and two Super Bowl MVPs.

For a few years, his 112.8 pass rating was the event's standard until a pair of quarterbacks proceeded to reset it.

3) Russell Wilson - 117.4

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty

Russell Wilson only played in two Super Bowls, and other events overshadowed his performance in both of them. At XLVIII, it was Malcolm Smith becoming the first defensive player in eleven years to be adjudged the game's MVP.

Then, at XLIX it was him being intercepted at the goal-line by Malcolm Butler, that single-handedly revived the New England Patriots' dynasty. But those should not take away from his 117.4 rating - one of the more underappreciated aspects of the Seattle Seahawks' championship window.

2) Jim Plunkett - 122.8

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty

One of the greatest Raiders of all time, Jim Plunkett was not expected to ascend to that mantle when he bounced between the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers to begin his career. But then the late owner Al Davis found him, and what resulted is still to this day the franchise's best run of success.

Buoyed by wideouts Cliff Branch and Bob Chandler and returning tight end Raymond Chester, he was dominant in 1980. And it got better in 1983 when running back Marcus Allen joined him as Plunkett and Co. lifted the Super Bowl trophy.

His 122.8 Super Bowl passer rating would stand until being surpassed by...

1) Joe Montana - 127.8

Cincinnati Bengals v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Who else was going to top this list?

Joe Montana - the man, the myth, the legend. The king of Super Bowl efficiency, with a 127.8 career Super Bowl passer rating that not even Tom Brady would be able to surpass in ten appearances over his 23-year career. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes, sits at a rather lowly 85.2 - tanked by his loss at Super Bowl 55.

There was a reason why they called him "Cool Joe" after all.

