Ranking top 5 highest scoring Pro Bowl games in NFL history

The 2025 Pro Bowl ended on Sunday with one of the highest-scoring games in the event's history, as the NFC defeated the AFC 76-63 in the 7-on-7 flag football headliner. The game was marked by multiple touchdowns and interceptions from both sides.

In the past, the Pro Bowl used to be a standard football game featuring the best of the best that was usually held after the Super Bowl. But ever since it was moved to the week before, the number of points has increased. Here are the highest-scoring Pro Bowl games of all time.

Top 5 highest scoring Pro Bowl games in NFL history

5) 2012: NFC 62, AFC 35

This edition was the last before the NFL attempted to "spice it up" by replacing the conference system with a draft that assigned players to a certain Hall of Famer's "team".

It also represented the NFC's last win against the AFC in a proper Pro Bowl game. Excluding a 2020 Madden NFL 21 session that was played amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the AFC would dominate once the conference system returned for the 2016-17 edition.

Kyle Rudolph, who had gotten in as a replacement for future Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez, was adjudged MVP after catching five passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.

4) 2011: AFC 59, NFC 41

This was the second Pro Bowl since the event was moved to the week before the Super Bowl. The effects of the rescheduling had been felt immediately in 2010, as both sides combined for almost 100 points.

Here, they hit exactly that. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Brandon Marshall was named MVP after breaking Jimmy Smith's single-game touchdown receptions record at the event - the high point of a career that saw him never make the playoffs.

3) 2004: NFC 55, AFC 52

As mentioned earlier, before 2010, the Pro Bowl looked like just a standard tackle game: both sides looking to prevent each other from scoring and damaging their pride and reputation.

2003 was the exception. For the first time in the event's history, both sides combined for at least a hundred points as they scored touchdown after touchdown. St. Louis Rams QB Marc Bulger was named MVP, concluding a breakout season that saw him go a personal-best 12-4 as a starter.

2) 2024: NFC 64, AFC 59

In 2022, the NFL announced another revamp of the Pro Bowl. Now called the Pro Bowl Games, it would focus on skills events and flag football games. The first edition of this event ended in a 35-33 win for the NFC, but no ne was prepared for what would happen the next year.

In between multiple skills challenges, both conferences had a shootout, easily eclipsing 100 points - the highest-scoring Pro Bowl game at that point. The NFC South swept the MVP awards, with Baker Mayfield in particular concluding a rejuvenating Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut by taking the offensive award.

1) 2025: NFC 76, AFC 63

And now, to the insanity that was 2025.

The NFC utterly dominated the AFC at this event, winning the skills events 20-13 and the final flag football game 56-50 - the first time a Sunday sweep had occurred in this version. In fact, the combined 76 points were more than the Chicago Bears scored in the 1940 NFL Championship Game - an officially sanctioned game!

The NFC North swept the MVP awards via Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

