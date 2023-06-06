Ranking top 5 Madden covers by year feat. Tom Brady in 2018 & Antonio Brown in 2019

Since its inception in 1988, the EA Sports Madden NFL video game has captured the hearts and minds of football fans worldwide. Each year, the game's cover art becomes a highly anticipated reveal, featuring some of the sport's most legendary athletes.

These covers not only showcase the evolution of the game's graphics but also serve as a cultural phenomenon. In this article, we'll delve into the top five Madden NFL covers of all time, honoring the iconic athletes who graced them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 John Madden (1998)

The first edition of the video game featured its namesake, John Madden, on its cover. Madden was at the time a renowned NFL coach and commentator and has since then lent his name, expertise, and commentary to the video game series

Although the 1998 design was simple and straightforward, with graphics that may seem dated when compared to today's standards. However, this cover paved the way for the game's future success, also serving as a symbol of a humble beginning.

#4 Michael Vick (2004)

Michael Vick became the first black quarterback selected as the first overall pick in the NFL draft in 2001. EA Sports took a bold step in featuring him on the cover of the game series in 2004. He was at a time famed for his exceptional speed and elusive playing style.

Featuring Vick in Atlanta Falcons colors, the cover captured his dynamic abilities and readiness to display his electrifying skills. The cover not only epitomized the game's fast-paced nature but also made a lasting impact on the video game series and its fans.

#3 Brett Favre (2009)

Brett Favre had just come out of retirement to play for the New York Jets when he had the honor of being featured in a Madden cover. The legendary quarterback previously had an illustrious career in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers.

The game cover in 2009 evidently represents a significant moment in the history of the game. Featuring Favre symbolizes resilience, consistency, and determination which EA Sports wants to communicate. This made it one of the most memorable editions of the series.

#2 Antonio Brown (2019)

The video game series featured the Pittsburgh Steelers' dynamic wide receiver, Antonio Brown in 2019. Brown at that time was one of the most electrifying players in the league with incredible speed, precise route running, and acrobatic catches.

The edition's cover artwork showcased an elated Brown in Steelers colors, communicating a rewarding success borne out of hard work. However, this cover has a bittersweet undertone as a result of the off-field controversies Brown was engulfed in not long after.

#1 Tom Brady (2018)

The 2018 Madden NFL cover featured the undisputed GOAT of quarterbacks. Without a doubt, Brady was a brilliant and fitting choice considering his iconic achievements in the NFL, which included multiple Super Bowl victories and MVP awards.

WonderousATX @wonderousATX Tom Brady is on the Madden 2018 cover. Repent now! Tom Brady is on the Madden 2018 cover. Repent now! https://t.co/Pq2OI9mx64

The cover artwork showcased Brady exuding his characteristic poise and leadership in New England Patriots jersey. The edition marked a milestone in the video game series, paying tribute to the legendary athlete in the prime of his career.

Poll : 0 votes