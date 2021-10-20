Ranking top 5 NFL defenses heading into Week 7 | NFL 2021-22 season

When one looks at championship form, NFL defenses usually come to the fore. While offense dictates by how much you win a game, NFL defenses decree if you win the game at all, or not.

The NFL defenses this season have been up and down but some teams are now beginning to show a consistent output as we enter Week 7. We rank all the NFL defenses that have caught our eye.

Best NFL defenses entering Week 7

#5 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sneaked into our top 5 NFL defenses by virtue of their consistent performances over the season. Truth be told, they have not exactly faced an elite offense except maybe the Los Angeles Rams, against whom they lost. But then one has to remember the number of injuries they have in the secondary, with Richard Sherman the latest addition. Yet, they continue to do well.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Following up on an injury from Thursday: #Bucs CB Richard Sherman's MRI on his ailing hamstring over the weekend confirmed the initial diagnosis, source said. He's out a couple weeks. Barring a setback, no plans to put him on Injured Reserve.

Their defense has consistently kept their team in the game and with their 5-1 record, the Buccaneers are sitting pretty.

#4 - Dallas Cowboys

It seems odd to pick up the Dallas Cowboys as one of the best NFL defenses this season after they gave up nearly 30 points in their win against the New England Patriots, but anyone who saw the game will have noticed that the Dallas defense was influential.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL A dominant Randy Gregory wiped a touchdown from the scoreboard. Trevon Diggs added one. Dan Quinn aggressively called a third-down Cover 0 pressure in overtime vs. a rookie QB.Cowboys weren't always terrific on defense Sunday. But they sure were timely. dallasnews.com/sports/cowboys…

They had interceptions, they sacked the quarterback, including one where they stripped him clean and generally held their own.

