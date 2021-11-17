Ranking top 5 NFL offenses heading into Week 11 | NFL 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 NFL season has had an odd feeling to it so far through Week 10. Just when certain teams seem to be taking that next step, they suffer a shocking loss. We saw it happen with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday.

Even with this fate seemingly hitting every team, a few clubs stand out thanks to their consistency on the offensive side of the ball. The following five teams have been scoring well all season and represent the five best scoring offenses in the NFL as Week 11 approaches.

Top 5 NFL offenses heading into Week 11

#5 - Tennessee Titans, 27.8 points per game

The Tennessee Titans crack this list by just edging out the surprising New England Patriots. They are a surprising inclusion, too, because the past few weeks have been spent without superstar NFL running back Derrick Henry.

Computer Cowboy @benbbaldwin I'm not sure people are fully appreciating what Ryan Tannehill is doing this season.



After yesterday, the Titans have 3rd-worst pass block grade and these are the skill position players he's working with.



And he's still No. 10 in EPA/play, similar to Josh Allen & Aaron Rodgers I'm not sure people are fully appreciating what Ryan Tannehill is doing this season. After yesterday, the Titans have 3rd-worst pass block grade and these are the skill position players he's working with.And he's still No. 10 in EPA/play, similar to Josh Allen & Aaron Rodgers https://t.co/cMgce1a3Mp

But the Titans defense has stepped up, and the offense has continued to play at an elite rate, even without Henry. Tennessee just beat the New Orleans Saints by a final of 23-21 one week after beating the Los Angeles Rams by a 28-16 final.

The Titans now stand at 8-2 as the new duo of Ryan Tannehill and Adrian Peterson look to get Tennessee the lone bye in the AFC postseason.

#4 - Arizona Cardinals, 28.7 points per game

The Arizona Cardinals were the NFL's last undefeated team at 7-0. Then Kyler Murray suffered an injury, and the team dropped two of their last three. Last week's 34-10 loss to Carolina also hurt their scoring average this year.

Darren Urban @Cardschatter



As far as Murray playing in Seattle, "it's going to be close." Kliff Kingsbury said again that the @AZCardinals will be careful with Kyler Murray's return. They are aware they have only a game left before the bye, which brings more rest.As far as Murray playing in Seattle, "it's going to be close." Kliff Kingsbury said again that the @AZCardinals will be careful with Kyler Murray's return. They are aware they have only a game left before the bye, which brings more rest.As far as Murray playing in Seattle, "it's going to be close."

The 10 points marked Arizona's lowest total of the season. Colt McCoy was under center, however, so it is hard to say if this speaks to larger problems with the Cardinals offense.

There are still lingering questions surrounding Murry and DeAndre Hopkins, but good news does come in the form of a bye week in Week 12. First, they must get through the Seattle Seahawks. Getting either Murray or Hopkins back should help the offense score near its usual average.

Edited by Windy Goodloe