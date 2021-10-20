Ranking the top 5 NFL offenses heading into Week 7 | NFL 2021-22 season

Six weeks into the 2021 NFL season, the Super Bowl contenders have begun separating themselves from the pack. While some teams are winning with great defense, others are simply outscoring their opponents with ease.

Averaging 30 points per game is usually a recipe for success in the NFL. Here are the top five scoring offenses so far in the 2021 NFL season:

Top 5 NFL offenses heading into Week 7

#5 - Kansas City Chiefs - 30.8 points per game

The Kansas City Chiefs may be 3-3, but not because of the team's offense. The defense allows slightly under 30 points per game, while the offense is just above that mark at 30.8 points per game.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 31-13 victory over Washington to maintain his team's scoring average. The Chiefs' offense has failed to score at least 30 points in a game only twice this NFL season. As long as Mahomes is under center, opposing teams must prepare for a shootout when facing Kansas City.

#4 - Arizona Cardinals: 32.3 points per game

The Arizona Cardinals humbled the Cleveland Browns 37-14 in Week 6 without their head coach on the sidelines.

Kyler Murray is playing at an MVP level and the Cardinals offense has only failed to score 30 points in a game on one occasion this year. That did not matter, however, as they remain undefeated to this point.

