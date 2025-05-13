Ranking top 5 NFL teams with easiest opponents in 2025 ft. Patriots

The full 2025 NFL schdule release will take place on May 14th, but all 32 teams already know their 17 opponents for this year. Some teams will be in more favorable situations than others based upon the divisions and other opponents they take on. Here are the five teams with easiest matchups this season.

Ad

Teams with most easiest 2025 NFL schedule opponents

Brock Purdy

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 - Carolina Panthers

Ad

Trending

The Carolina Panthers took a slight step forward last season, but this could be the make-or-break year for Bryce Young. He will need to perform if he wants to keep his job as their starter and has a decent schedule that could potentially help him to do so. His relatively weak NFC South division contributes to this, as well as being scheduled against the AFC East, with the excpetion of a diffcult matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#4 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans made a major move for their overall outlook by selecting Cam Ward with the number-one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is expected to serve as their starting quarterback this year and playing in a relatively weak AFC South could aid in his development. He also gets favorable games against the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.

#3 - New England Patriots

Ad

The New England Patriots are welcoming in a new era after hiring Mike Vrabel as their next head coach. They already took a step forward last year with Drake Maye and will look to continue this trend going forward. Their scheduled opponents give them a solid chance of doing so, including matchups with the NFC South, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and Cleveland Browns.

#2 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints recently received shocking news during the 2025 NFL offseason when Derek Carr officially announced his retirement. This puts them in a challenging situation this year, but they will have one of the easiest schedules for a potential chance to overcome it. This gives rookie Tyler Shough a decnt shot at success.

Ad

#1 - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are comiong off of an extremely disappointing season last year, which has contributed to them having the easiest set of opponents in 2025. They already play in one of the weaker divisions in the NFL and also get favorable situations against the NFC South and AFC South, with the Chicago Bears, New York Giants, and Cleveland Browns also scheduled.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.