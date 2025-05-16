Ranking top 5 NFL teams who got screwed in 2025 after schedule release ft. Chiefs

The 2025 NFL schedule recently became official when all of the times and locations of each game for all 32 teams were released. Some teams will be playing in favorable situations during the course of the season, while others appear to have a brutal road ahead of them. Here are the five teams who got screwed the most by the schedule.

2025 NFL schedule screwed these teams the most

2025 NFL schedule

#5 - Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings were announced to be participating in two international gamnes this in Dublin and London. The issue is that they have been scheduled in two consecutive weeks early on in the 2025 NFL season. This creates a challenging situation for JJ McCarthy, who is expected to get his first shot at being a starting quarterback this year.

#4 - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have emerged as one of the featured franchsies in recent seasons and their 2025 NFL schedule reflects it. They have a ton of prime time and standalone games, including having to play on Christmas Day and on Thanksgiving. They also play on Thursday Night Football in back-to-back weeks in an undesirable situation.

#3 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will somehow go the entire season this year without ever playing in two consecutive home games. This means that they will essentially have to travel every week without any significant break to stay at home, with the excpection of their by week. The defending Super Bowl champions have a difficult road ahead of them.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have been a staple in prime time and standalone games ever since Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce broke out under head coach Andy Reid. This year is a particularly brutal situation for their schedule as they open the season with five prime time games across the first eight weeks. They also have a Week 1 trip to Brazil and a Week 2 Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.

#1 - New York Giants

The New York Giants already knew that they had the most difficult strength of schedule in the entire NFL this season based on their opponents' winning percentage from last year, but the schedule release made thingfs even worse for them. They face off against six teams that made the playoffs last year in just their first eight games of this season, which could be trouble for Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen in the hot seat.

