Ranking top 5 NFL teams with hardest strength of schedule in 2025 ft. Browns

The full 2025 NFL schedule was recently released, complete with times and locations of all 17 games for each of the 32 teams. In addition to the listed opponents, when and where certain games are played have an impact one the overall difficulty of a specific schedule. Here are the five teams with the most challenging paths this year.

Most difficult 2025 NFL schedules

2025 NFL schedule

#5 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions from last year, so it's understandable why they have one of the most difficult schedules for the 2025 NFL season. They will play in five prime time games, including the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. They will also rematch the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 to start of stretch of four consecutive opponents that made the playoffs last year.

#4 - Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to start JJ McCarthy as their new quarterback this year. He has a brutal stretch to open the seaosn in his new role, starting with prime time games in his first two weeks. That is directly followed by two consecutive international games in Dublin and London.

#3 - New York Giants

The New York Giants need to have a better season this year with head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen seemingly in the hot seat. They will have a difficult time doing so with the hardest strength of schedule based on their opponents' records from last year. They also face six playoff teams from last year in their first nine games, with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers also in the mix during that stretch.

#2 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have major questions surrounding their quarterback position with Deshaun Watson expected to miss most or all of the 2025 NFL season due to an injury. They have a tough road ahead of them as they seek to figure this situation out as they face off against playoff opponents in each of their first five games, including a trip to London to play the Minnesota Vikings.

#1 - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions will play 11 of their 17 games this season against teams that made into the playoffs last year. They also have three Thursday games, including on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Add in their five prime time games and they have the most difficult overall 2025 schedule.

