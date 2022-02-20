Ranking the top 5 running backs entering free agency

The running back position isn't particularly deep in the 2022 NFL free agent class, but there are still plenty of solid options for teams looking to improve their roster. There is a good mix of veteran backs who are more than capable of providing tangible contributions to any number of teams.

Here are the top five running backs who are set to become free agents in the 2022 NFL offseason.

Best available running backs in 2022 NFL free agency

#1 - Leonard Fournette

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette was in equal time share with Ronald Jones in terms of touches when he first joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But his solid play allowed him to take over the lead spot. In 14 games in the 2021 season, he provided 1,266 total yards and ten touchdowns while helping guide the Buccaneers to the playoffs.

#2 - Melvin Gordon

Denver Broncos Melvin Gordon

Melvin Gordon shared the Denver Broncos' backfield this season with rookie Javonte Williams, as the pair split the carries evenly. Gordon churned out a solid rushing season, recording 1,131 total yards and ten touchdowns. He proved to be highly productive without needing a huge share of the touches in the backfield.

