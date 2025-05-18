Ranking top 6 NFL players who have to prove their worth in 2025 NFL season ft. Dak Prescott

Many people consider the announcement of the 2025 NFL schedule earlier this week to be the official beginning of a new football season. As such, this is a good time to look at the players who are under pressure to play well this year as the new season draws near for a variety of reasons, such as contract situations, expectations and more.

This article will examine six NFL players who, for different reasons, must prove their individual worth this season.

Top six NFL players that must perform in 2025

1) Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) - Quarterback

Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty

Anthony Richardson was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft, indicating the team's belief that he may be their franchise quarterback. Since then, the team has tried to build around him, adding playmakers on offense and bringing in offensive linemen to protect him.

However, throughout two seasons in the league, Richardson has yet to show why he was so highly rated before entering the NFL. He only appeared in four games during his first year before sustaining a shoulder injury that ended his season. He also missed time last year because of several minor injuries and inconsistent play.

The former Florida Gator should see the upcoming season as a make-or-break one for him, as he needs to show that he can stay healthy, improve as a passer, and lead the Colts' offense efficiently. If he doesn't, the team could need to reassess his position as their franchise quarterback and possibly move on.

2) Kyle Pitt (Atlanta Falcons) - Tight end

Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons - Source: Getty

Kyle Pitts was once touted as a generational talent, as seen by his draft position (No. 4 in 2021). However, despite the success he saw in his rookie campaign, he has not yet lived up to the hype in the league.

Pitts' NFL stats have declined since his stellar rookie campaign, in which he amassed 1,026 receiving yards. This season could be the last chance for Pitts to prove that he is worthy of a significant second deal in the NFL, as it's the final year of his rookie contract.

3) Sam Darnold (Seattle Seahawks) - Quarterback

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold - Source: Imagn

The New York Jets selected Sam Darnold third in the 2018 NFL draft. However, during his tenure with the Jets, and later with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers, he struggled with injuries and inconsistent performance, unable to live up to his pre-draft expectations.

But during his one-year stay with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, Darnold had a career year, throwing passes to star wide receivers Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson.

Darnold, who inked a three-year, $105.5 million deal with the Seahawks this year, will have to get used to throwing to a new set of catchers this year. The 27-year-old QB's NFL reputation could be completely revived if he can continue to grow in Seattle in 2025. If not, the team may look to bring in another quarterback in 2026.

4) Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) - Quarterback

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

The 2025 NFL season could be a pivotal one for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott, who just finished a down year in which he sustained a season-ending hamstring injury after agreeing to the deal that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL, will face much harsher criticism in 2025.

With the addition of wide receiver George Pickens, Prescott has been given another weapon ahead of the new season. There won't be any excuses allowed if the veteran quarterback doesn't live up to expectations in 2025.

5) George Pickens (Dallas Cowboys) - Wide receiver

Wide receiver George Pickens of the Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

George Pickens was recently acquired by the Dallas Cowboys from the Steelers in a trade. Dallas sent Pittsburgh a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick in the trade as well.

Pickens, who has recorded 174 receptions and 12 touchdowns in his first three seasons in the NFL, is expected to quickly slot in as the Cowboys' second receiver after CeeDee Lamb.

He is expected to become a free agent in 2026, so he will want to perform significantly better in Dallas in 2025 than he did at Pittsburgh. His former defense was that a run-heavy plan limited his output while he was with the Steelers. However, since the Cowboys rely more on the passing approach, that won't be an issue for him this year.

Pickens' potential works favorably for his potential to get a new contract next year; however, he must first show high-level performance this season.

6) Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers) - Quarterback

Quarterback Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

Brock Purdy recently inked a $265 million contract deal with the San Francisco 49ers, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. This automatically means that he will be held to higher standards and expected to produce consistently going forward.

Purdy is aware that he will be under more pressure to prove that he deserves the $53 million a season he will be earning after signing this extension. Following the Niners' dismal 2024 campaign, he will try to help the team be among the top sides in the NFC yet again this year.

