The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals rivalry is in full effect this off-season, and Ravens GM's wife, Lacie DeCosta added fuel to the fire.

The wife of Eric DeCosta shared on Twitter, that she went to a psychic the other day and was told some crazy, but great news. She was told that the Ravens will win the Super Bowl and was also told, who would make the game-winning play.

"Went to a medium/psychic the other day. Don’t judge. She is not a football fan, and lives far from Baltimore. She told me we will win the Super Bowl and even told me who would make the play to seal the deal. Let’s see if it happens! I believe."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lacie Litz DeCosta @DeCostaLacie Went to a medium/psychic the other day. Don’t judge. 🤷🏼‍♀️ She is not a football fan, and lives far from Baltimore. She told me we will win the Super Bowl and even told me who would make the play to seal the deal. Let’s see if it happens! I believe. Went to a medium/psychic the other day. Don’t judge. 🤷🏼‍♀️ She is not a football fan, and lives far from Baltimore. She told me we will win the Super Bowl and even told me who would make the play to seal the deal. Let’s see if it happens! I believe. 💜

This caused a Bengals fan on Twitter to quote Tweet Decosta's tweet saying that the Ravens won't win the Super Bowl.

"Ravens won’t win the SB confirmed lol."

Tac Zaylor (Definitely not Zac) @Ryandosparks Lacie Litz DeCosta @DeCostaLacie Went to a medium/psychic the other day. Don’t judge. 🤷🏼‍♀️ She is not a football fan, and lives far from Baltimore. She told me we will win the Super Bowl and even told me who would make the play to seal the deal. Let’s see if it happens! I believe. Went to a medium/psychic the other day. Don’t judge. 🤷🏼‍♀️ She is not a football fan, and lives far from Baltimore. She told me we will win the Super Bowl and even told me who would make the play to seal the deal. Let’s see if it happens! I believe. 💜 Ravens won’t win the SB confirmed lol twitter.com/decostalacie/s… Ravens won’t win the SB confirmed lol twitter.com/decostalacie/s…

DeCosta responded by roasting that Bengals fan by saying the Ravens have two Super Bowl victories, as the Bengals don't have one.

Regardless of the back-and-forth with fans in the comments, it's an interesting take to share with the Twitter world about her husband's football team.

With there being 32 teams in the NFL, there's technically a 1/32 chance (3.03%) of the Ravens winning the Super Bowl.

Do the Baltimore Ravens have a realistic chance of winning the Super Bowl this year?

Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens

While Eric DeCosta's wife, Lacie was told the Baltimore Ravens would win the Super Bowl this season, it's certainly not a guarantee or a fact.

However, the Ravens are a decent team and they do have a slight chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Baltimore made the playoffs last season after finishing the regular season with a 10-7 record. They did this without the help of Lamar Jackson, who was injured down the stretch and missed the last few games.

They will have to get past AFC juggernauts such as their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs. While the team has added Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers to help out their offense, will it be enough to make it to the big game?

Poll : 0 votes